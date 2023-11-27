News Report
November 27, 2023

Solana’s Rally: 51.63M Daily Transactions Boost SOL’s Price and Market Presence

by
Published: November 27, 2023 at 1:24 am Updated: November 27, 2023 at 1:24 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 27, 2023 at 1:24 am

In Brief

Solana sets a record with 51.63M daily transactions, outperforming rivals. $SOL’s price jumps 2.93% to $59.28, gaining 1.53% weekly.

$SOL’s trading volume also reached $1.2B, placing it fifth in the crypto market.

Solana's Surge: 51.63M Daily Transactions Propel SOL's Price and Market Position

Solana (SOL) recently achieved a strong rally by recording 51.63 million daily transactions, significantly outperforming its competitors and marking a historic high for the network.

The surge led to a notable increase in SOL’s price, which soared 2.93% to $59.28, accompanied by a weekly gain of 1.53%. The trading volume of SOL also hit $1.2 billion, ranking it fifth in the cryptocurrency market.

Solana’s recent price increase, reaching an 18-month high, has been largely driven by positive crowd sentiment. This has been a key factor in propelling SOL, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market valuation, to levels that were only last seen in 2022.

Solana’s Price Momentum and Crowd Sentiment

Leading on-chain metrics provider Santiment has noted that SOL broke the $54 price barrier, a peak last witnessed in May 2022. Furthermore, discussions about SOL have spiked, reflecting mainstream interest in the asset’s unique market trajectory.

With SOL’s monthly volume exceeding $6 billion, analysts like Altcoin Sherpa predict a massive price surge for Solana in 2024, potentially reaching three digits.

Despite the possibility of retracing to sub-$50 levels, Solana is likely to see further gains, driven by its increasing transaction count and strong position as a competitor to Ethereum.

Solana Breaking Records in Daily Transactions

Solana has made history with about 51 million surges in daily transactions, a significant achievement that has impressed investors and market observers.

This record-breaking transaction count, as reported by Artemis, a crypto data intelligence platform, marks a departure from the usual trend, where Solana’s transactions hovered around the 20 million mark.

Solana’s performance, characterized by its high transaction volume and price rally, indicates a robust market presence. The protocol’s ability to consistently push its transaction threshold beyond expectations, as seen in recent months, showcases its growing influence and potential for future growth in the competitive crypto landscape.

Solana’s record-breaking daily transaction count and subsequent price surge underscore its growing prominence in the cryptocurrency market. $SOL could now potentially achieve new highs and establish a new standard for innovation and growth in the sector.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

