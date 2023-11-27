Solana’s Rally: 51.63M Daily Transactions Boost SOL’s Price and Market Presence

Solana (SOL) recently achieved a strong rally by recording 51.63 million daily transactions, significantly outperforming its competitors and marking a historic high for the network.

The surge led to a notable increase in SOL’s price, which soared 2.93% to $59.28, accompanied by a weekly gain of 1.53%. The trading volume of SOL also hit $1.2 billion, ranking it fifth in the cryptocurrency market.

Solana’s recent price increase, reaching an 18-month high, has been largely driven by positive crowd sentiment. This has been a key factor in propelling SOL, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market valuation, to levels that were only last seen in 2022.

Solana’s Price Momentum and Crowd Sentiment

Leading on-chain metrics provider Santiment has noted that SOL broke the $54 price barrier, a peak last witnessed in May 2022. Furthermore, discussions about SOL have spiked, reflecting mainstream interest in the asset’s unique market trajectory.

With SOL’s monthly volume exceeding $6 billion, analysts like Altcoin Sherpa predict a massive price surge for Solana in 2024, potentially reaching three digits.

Despite the possibility of retracing to sub-$50 levels, Solana is likely to see further gains, driven by its increasing transaction count and strong position as a competitor to Ethereum.

$SOL: I'm honestly unsure if I'll get sub $50 like I want. I already have a longterm bag of this that I just hold so I'm still exposed…but I want to add to my position. Entering now and having some orders sub $50 is probably a decent idea. #Solana pic.twitter.com/G2eFE05rmA — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) November 25, 2023

Solana Breaking Records in Daily Transactions

Solana has made history with about 51 million surges in daily transactions, a significant achievement that has impressed investors and market observers.

This record-breaking transaction count, as reported by Artemis, a crypto data intelligence platform, marks a departure from the usual trend, where Solana’s transactions hovered around the 20 million mark.

🚀#Solana breaks records with 51.63M daily transactions, leaving competitors behind. #SOL's price soars 2.93% to $59.28, with a 1.53% weekly gain. Trading volume hits $1.2B, ranking fifth in the crypto world. SOL's remarkable resurgence continues! pic.twitter.com/pHHn4HZF5M — Collin Brown (@CollinBrownXRP) November 26, 2023

Solana’s performance, characterized by its high transaction volume and price rally, indicates a robust market presence. The protocol’s ability to consistently push its transaction threshold beyond expectations, as seen in recent months, showcases its growing influence and potential for future growth in the competitive crypto landscape.

Solana’s record-breaking daily transaction count and subsequent price surge underscore its growing prominence in the cryptocurrency market. $SOL could now potentially achieve new highs and establish a new standard for innovation and growth in the sector.

