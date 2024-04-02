Solana’s Zeus Network to Airdrop 3% of ZEUS Tokens to Community

In Brief Zeus Network intends to distribute 3% of ZEUS tokens to community through an airdrop scheduled for 9 pm SGT on April 4th.

Solana cross-chain communication protocol Zeus Network (ZEUS) intends to distribute 3% of ZEUS tokens through an airdrop scheduled for 9 pm SGT on April 4th. According to the announcement on social media platform X, the tokens will be allocated to JUP Voters, zuPoint holders, and Dappie Gang non-fungible token (NFT) holder addresses.

Zeus Network plans to allocate 1% of the total token supply to Jupiter voters, including those participating in Round #1 of LFG Voting. Zealy Supporters are also entitled to 1% of the total token supply. Holders of Zealy XP will have the opportunity to convert Zealy XP into ZEUS tokens. Another 1% of the total token supply will also be allocated to Dappie Gang NFT owners. Eligibility is reserved for those who possess Dappie Gang NFTs in their wallet and staking program. All the snapshots were captured.

The ZEUS token airdrop coincides with the launch of Zeus Network on Jupiter, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by Solana, where Zeus Network will host the ZEUS token launchpad. The LFG Launchpad will be revealed today, along with further information about the airdrop distribution.

Zeus Network Chosen As Initial Project For Launch By Jupiter DAO Vote

Zeus Network serves as a communication layer, integrating Solana and Bitcoin blockchains. Utilizing Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) enables Zeus Layer nodes to uphold strong security measures and facilitate data transmission. This endeavor paves the way for Solana to emerge as the primary hub for various ecosystems, attracting users from other blockchain networks.

Enabling interoperable communication between cross-chain decentralized applications (dApps), Zeus Network enhances liquidity and facilitates the interaction of sophisticated applications with Solana in a decentralized and permissionless setting, simplifying and making Web3 accessible to all users.

Recently, Zeus Network was chosen as one of the initial projects to be launched by the Jupiter DAO after a voting process facilitated by the LFG platform. The selection involved the participation of 175,000 users.

