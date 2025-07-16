Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge Goes Live On Mainnet, Offering Trust-Minimised Approach To Asset Bridging

In Brief Bitlayer has launched its BitVM Bridge on mainnet, providing a trust-minimized, decentralized solution for Bitcoin asset bridging that supports DeFi growth and cross-chain interoperability.

Bitcoin Layer 2 scaling solution, Bitlayer announced the mainnet launch of its BitVM Bridge. Positioned as the first operational application using the BitVM framework, the BitVM Bridge offers a trust-minimized approach to bridging assets for Bitcoin holders. The solution is designed to support the evolving needs of Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) by removing the dependence on centralized intermediaries, ensuring that all transactions are verifiable and decentralized.

“Over the past year, we’ve dedicated significant resources to developing the BitVM Bridge, and we’re thrilled to finally deliver this milestone to the community,” stated Kevin He, Co-founder of Bitlayer, in a written statement. “Post-Mainnet deployment, our focus shifts to scaling asset compatibility and deepening integration with additional blockchain networks,” he added.

Advancing Toward A Trust-Minimized Bridge

The BitVM framework has undergone several stages of refinement since its original proposal by Robin Linus. As a key member of the BitVM Alliance, the team views the BitVM Bridge as the result of sustained optimization efforts, offering a scalable and resilient solution designed to enable efficient interoperability between Bitcoin and various blockchain ecosystems. This implementation seeks to uphold strong principles of decentralization, security, and user accessibility. Interested parties can review the BitVM Bridge workflow through the available Technical Overview and Demonstration Cases. Following rigorous validation on Bitcoin Testnet3 and BitVMNet, improvements in infrastructure and performance have supported the transition to today’s Mainnet launch.

A central element of the BitVM Bridge is YBTC, a token generated on the Bitlayer rollup and compatible environments when Bitcoin is locked into the BitVM smart contract. Unlike custodial systems, the integrity of YBTC does not rely on any single centralized actor. Instead, it is supported by the transparent and verifiable logic of the underlying smart contract, which minimizes the requirement for trust in intermediaries.

YBTC is designed to support several DeFi applications, including staking, where it may be used in yield-generating protocols; lending and borrowing, where it can be supplied to markets or used as collateral; and decentralized trading, with the option to provide liquidity on multi-chain exchanges and earn associated fees.

Interest in the BitVM Bridge has grown notably in recent months. The protocol has already been integrated with a range of blockchain networks such as Sui, Base, Starknet, Arbitrum, Sonic, Plume Network, and Sundial. These partnerships have expanded the presence of Bitcoin liquidity across multiple ecosystems and serve as a foundation for broader multi-chain interoperability, with further integrations planned.

Bitlayer Highlights Upcoming Initiatives To Enhance BitVM Bridge Security, Collaboration, And Ecosystem Growth

Given the scale of the BitVM protocol—comparable to an Optimistic Rollup implementation for Ethereum—and its emphasis on security and decentralization, the next phase of development will follow a structured approach. This includes forming a dedicated security committee, initiating beta-stage community engagement, releasing audit reports, launching a bug bounty program, and transitioning key components to open source.

Progress achieved over the past year reflects continuous collaboration with the BitVM Alliance, contributions from open-source developers, and input from the wider research community. As the protocol continues to evolve, Bitlayer intends to maintain its focus on developing a robust DeFi infrastructure for Bitcoin.

The Mainnet deployment marks only an initial milestone. Further protocol updates, strategic collaborations, and incentive-driven initiatives are planned to strengthen the BitVM Bridge’s role in enabling Bitcoin’s cross-chain connectivity.

Acknowledgment is also extended to participants in the earlier testing phase, whose involvement played a key role in refining the BitVM Bridge user experience.

