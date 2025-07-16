Midas Expands To Etherlink, Introducing Tokenized Assets To High-Performance Tezos Layer 2

In Brief Midas is expanding its institutional-grade tokenization platform on Etherlink by launching new compliant DeFi products that enhance access to scalable, self-custodied yield strategies with growing ecosystem adoption.

Institutional-grade tokenization platform Midas announced continued expansion on Etherlink, an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain developed using Tezos Smart Rollup technology. Building on the prior launches of mBASIS and mTBILL, Midas has introduced two additional flagship products on the Etherlink mainnet, namely mMEV and mRe7YIELD, thereby expanding its suite of on-chain offerings. This collaboration integrates Midas’ compliant tokenization infrastructure with a high-speed, cost-efficient Layer 2 environment, improving accessibility to compliant and composable tokens for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Midas issues tokenized certificates represented by fully self-custodied ERC-20 tokens that track the performance of various financial strategies. These tokens provide transparent, on-chain access to structured financial strategies through permissionless smart contracts, supported by a comprehensive compliance and issuance framework.

The products mBASIS and mTBILL have collectively reached $11 million in total value locked (TVL) on Etherlink, demonstrating strong market interest in liquid and verifiable exposure to both traditional and digital yield strategies.

Recently, the ecosystem has expanded to include mMEV and mRe7YIELD. The former focuses on market-neutral DeFi opportunities and structured yield strategies across different blockchain networks, while the latter represents diversified, market-neutral DeFi yield strategies. Both are overseen by MEV Capital and Re7 Capital, respectively, who serve as appointed Risk Managers, providing institutional-level governance while maintaining the composability inherent to DeFi.

Etherlink Accelerates Institutional DeFi With Ultra-Fast, Secure Layer 2 Built On Tezos Smart Rollups

Etherlink is a non-custodial, EVM-compatible Layer 2 solution built on Tezos Smart Rollups, delivering developers confirmation times under 500 milliseconds and transaction fees that are nearly negligible. Differing from conventional Layer 2 networks, Etherlink submits state commitments to Tezos Layer 1 with an 8-second delay, striking a balance between speed, security, and decentralization.

David Relkin, Head of DeFi at Nomadic Labs, noted that products such as mMEV and mRE7YIELD enable institutional investors to access advanced yield farming strategies, representing a significant step toward fully on-chain wholesale finance. Tasks that previously required navigating multiple intermediaries, each subject to distinct regulations, may soon be executed through a single smart contract call.

Etherlink’s open governance framework and transparent, fraud-resistant processes ensure that protocol development aligns with community consensus, establishing a fair and robust base for DeFi innovation.

For Midas, Etherlink offers an optimal platform for scalable financial applications, allowing strategies to be seamlessly integrated into lending, automated market making, and structured vaults with low overhead and high accessibility.

“Etherlink offers the scalability and composability needed to bring structured, compliant strategies fully on-chain,” said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, CEO of Midas, in a written statement. “With mMEV and mRe7YIELD, we’re expanding secure, self-custodied exposure to institutional-grade products,” he added.

The development coincides with notable growth within the Etherlink ecosystem, where the total value locked has recently surpassed $40 million. Network enhancements and upgraded bridging infrastructure, such as expedited withdrawal processes that shorten withdrawal times from 15 days to less than a minute, highlight the platform’s swift progress and increasing user engagement.

This integration demonstrates Midas’ dedication to utilizing infrastructure that supports open financial systems, allowing broad access to compliant, composable yield instruments with efficiency and affordability. The partnership sets the stage for further incorporation of LYTs within the Etherlink ecosystem, enabling applications such as collateralized lending, risk tranching, and portfolio management through smart contracts.

