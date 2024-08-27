Sharpe AI To Open SAI Airdrop Checker Today, Distributing 500 SAI

AI-driven cryptocurrency application Sharpe AI unveiled that the airdrop checker for its native token, SAI, will be open starting today at 1 PM UTC.

In order to qualify for the Season 1 Airdrop, users must meet certain criteria, including accumulating a minimum of 1000 Sharpe Points by engaging with Sharpe’s trading products over the course of the entire Season 1.

Extra criteria require users to fulfill at least one of these conditions: either taking part in at minimum 2 of the last 9 EPOCHs, encompassing the legacy EPOCH, or engaging in any previous Galxe and Intract campaigns. Additionally, users must generate a minimum of 100,000 Sharpe Points throughout the entire Season 1.

Sharpe AI plans to allocate the airdrop, providing each user with a bonus of 500 SAI. The remaining tokens will be sourced from the Sharpe Pool and transformed into SAI tokens. Additionally, the soft cap for each user is set at 200,000 SAI, and users who reach gold medal status throughout Season 1 will receive an extra 20,000 SAI.

SAI Token Offers 35% APY Staking And Governance Features Among Other Benefits

Sharpe AI is a self-custodial SuperApp tailored for decentralized finance (DeFi) power users, trading teams, and institutional investors. It consolidates a range of features, including deep data intelligence, advanced DeFi strategies, sophisticated swaps, perpetual and options trading, bridging, on-ramping, and DeFi execution, into a comprehensive cryptocurrency platform.

SAI is the native utility and governance token for the project’s ecosystem. It serves several key functions. Notably, the staking program provides an annual percentage yield (APY) of 35%, distributed every hour, which encourages individuals to stake their tokens and earn passive revenue. Additionally, staking SAI will provide users with enhanced trading rewards during future SAI airdrop seasons and offer discounted fees on Sharpe’s trading offerings. Moreover, the token will allow holders to engage in governance activities, including voting on platform decisions, proposing new features, and taking part in upgrades.

The total supply of SAI tokens is 1 billion, with 3.6% scheduled to be unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE). The vesting periods range from 10 to 36 months. According to the SAI tokenomics, allocations are as follows: 20% of the total supply will be dedicated to ecosystem and development, 20% to the treasury, 17.67% to liquidity, 15% to the team and advisors, 13% to marketing and airdrops, 6.67% to seed investors, 6.67% to strategic investors, and 1% reserved for public distribution.

