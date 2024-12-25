Scam Sniffer: URL Redirection Attack Targets Pudgy Penguins Users

In Brief Scam Sniffer has issued an urgent security alert, warning that some Pudgy Penguins users were redirected to a fraudulent website through a Singaporean news portal.

Web3 security platform Scam Sniffer has issued an urgent security alert, warning that some users were redirected to a fraudulent Pudgy Penguins website via a Singaporean news portal. The company’s investigation has revealed that this is part of a broader malicious advertising campaign.

Scam Sniffer explains that the attack operates through malicious advertisements served via the Google Ad Network. These advertisements load suspicious code from the digital ad verification platform Adloox, which checks for the presence of a Web3 wallet. If detected, the code redirects users to a fake website.

Although this campaign currently targets Pudgy Penguins users, Scam Sniffer highlights that this technique could easily be adapted to target other projects. As a result, users are strongly advised to carefully verify URLs.

In order to protect themselves, users are encouraged to enable advertisement blockers, use a separate browser for cryptocurrency transactions, and triple-check URLs before connecting their wallets.

1/6 A user reported being redirected to a fake @pudgypenguins website through a Singapore news portal. Our investigation revealed this is part of a larger malicious advertising campaign. pic.twitter.com/Izv3f87WrX — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) December 25, 2024

Pudgy Penguins Launches PENGU Token And Airdrop

Pudgy Penguins is a well-known non-fungible token (NFT) project that, since its launch in 2021, has grown into one of the most popular NFT collections in the cryptocurrency sector. According to CoinGecko data, it recently surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club to become the second-largest NFT collection, with a market cap of $1.2 billion, just behind CryptoPunks, which holds a market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

Last week, the project launched its PENGU token, accompanied by a major airdrop to distribute PENGU tokens to the community. Eligible participants have 88 days to claim their tokens before they are burned and removed from the supply.

The list of eligible wallets includes holders of Pudgy Penguins and Lil Penguins NFT collections, as well as non-holder wallets that were previously engaged in the NFT space. The claiming process is similar: users visit the claim webpage, connect their wallet, sign a request to verify wallet ownership, and then they can view and claim the total PENGU tokens available for their wallet.

