Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games Partner to Launch Blockchain Mobile Video Game In 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pudgy Penguins has partnered with Mythical Games to develop a Web3-enabled mobile video game and launch in on Mythical platform In 2025.

Brand development company responsible for the Pudgy Penguins series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Pudgy Penguins, announced it has forged a partnership with the gaming technology studio Mythical Games to develop a Web3-enabled mobile video game.

Information regarding the upcoming game was first revealed during the cryptocurrency conference Consensus 2024, currently underway in Austin, Texas. The forthcoming mobile game will offer players an immersive gaming experience inspired by the lore of Pudgy Penguins, featuring AAA quality, playability, and accessibility akin to Mythical Games’ game NFL Rivals. Scheduled for release on the Mythical platform in 2025, the game will also be available on the Mythos Chain (MYTH), Mythical Games’ blockchain for gaming and entertainment.

“When we decided to create a mobile-first AAA blockchain-based Pudgy Penguins game, working with Mythical Games is something that excited me. Our growth strategy that has reached millions, combined with Mythical Games’ experience and success with gaming, sets up this endeavor for success, said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, in a written statement. “We can’t wait to show the Pudgy Penguins community what’s in store and solicit their feedback as development ramps up,” she added.

Leading up to its launch, Pudgy Penguins NFT holders will receive exclusive content, previews of in-game footage, and the chance to contribute to key elements of the game’s development. Designed to resonate with both the Pudgy Penguins community and the wider gaming audience, the game aims to expand the brand and ethos of Pudgy Penguins.

Pudgy Penguins Explores Metaverse And Surpasses Bored Ape Yacht Club In Floor Price

As a set of 8,888 NFTs on Ethereum, Pudgy Penguins were established by a group of college students in July 2021. In April 2022, they were purchased by Luca Netz for $2.5 million. Since then, Pudgy Penguins has cultivated a robust community and garnered widespread appeal.

Earlier this year, Pudgy Penguins revealed its intention to venture into the metaverse, resulting in a brief period where the project surpassed the Bored Ape Yacht Club in floor price in February. Additionally, the project intends to debut its Pudgy World alpha on the zkSync Era blockchain later this year. Recently, Pudgy Penguins announced the sale of over one million plush toys through multiple retailers, underscoring substantial demand for its popular intellectual property (IP).

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson