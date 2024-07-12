Sandbox Launches Direct LAND Trading On Its Marketplace. Zero Transaction Fees For Two Months

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sandbox integrated buying and selling of LAND function on its website, enabling users to conduct transactions within The Sandbox Marketplace.

Decentralized virtual gaming world Sandbox announced the integration of buying and selling of LAND function on its website. This update enables users to conduct transactions directly within The Sandbox Marketplace, eliminating the requirement to use third-party platforms like OpenSea. Additionally, coinciding with the launch of this new feature, Sandbox will waive all fees for listing LAND over the next two months.

In order to list their LANDs, users are encouraged to navigate to the Inventory section, select the LAND Card, which will redirect them to the map section, and then proceed to list them for sale. Within the map section, users will find the LAND details along with a “List for Sale” call-to-action. Additionally, users will need to set the listing price and dates by opening and managing the side panel.

Meanwhile, to purchase land, users can navigate to the map, select a land, and open its details, where they will find the option “Buy for XXX SAND”. Clicking on this call-to-action will open a side panel where users can proceed to complete the purchase.

In order to perform transactions through the Marketplace, users should navigate to the LAND & ESTATES section, select a LAND card, and then proceed to the map where they can finalize their purchase.

Notably, sales of LAND will incur a Creator Royalty fee of 5% paid to The Sandbox.

Buying and selling LAND just got a whole lot easier! 🤯 You can now seamlessly conduct LAND transactions directly on our website, streamlining the process and enhancing your experience.



Plus…ZERO fees for listing LAND for the next 2 months! 🥳 Don't miss out on this… pic.twitter.com/W9cqayBrMq — The Sandbox Marketplace (@TheSandboxNFTs) July 12, 2024

The Sandbox: Creating, Owning, And Monetizing Virtual Gaming Experiences

The Sandbox is a virtual world, in which individuals have the ability to make, own, and monetize gaming experiences utilizing blockchain technology. It comprises several core components, encompassing gaming content, LANDs, non-fungible token (NFT) assets, and SAND. A LAND represents digital real estate in the metaverse where users have the option to create virtual experiences. The popularity of virtual LANDs has led to all available pieces being sold out in every LAND sale conducted to date.

Furthermore, The Sandbox is structured to foster a creator economy where users can develop and participate in games hosted on their individual LANDs. Creators earn 95% of the proceeds from the NFTs they create and sell on The Sandbox Marketplace. This revenue model empowers creators to reinvest in their projects, hiring additional artists and builders to further develop their LANDs.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson