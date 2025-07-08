Katana Goes Live With Chainlink Integration, Enabling Access To Data Streams, Price Feeds, And CCIP

In Brief Katana has launched its DeFi chain with Chainlink integration, providing developers with real-time data streams, secure price feeds, and cross-chain interoperability to build high-performance decentralized applications.

Decentralized computing platform, Chainlink announced that Katana has launched its decentralized finance (DeFi) chain. The project was developed with support from Polygon, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, and GSR, a capital markets partner. At launch, Katana is integrated with Chainlink and has joined the Chainlink SCALE program.

This integration enables the immediate availability of Chainlink’s data streams, price feeds, and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) for DeFi developers. These tools provide fast, high-frequency market data, secure messaging and token transfers across chains, and dependable on-chain pricing to facilitate complex DeFi applications and contribute to the growth of the broader Katana DeFi ecosystem.

Katana has been developed with the aim of setting a new benchmark in DeFi, with a focus on generating real yield, maintaining substantial liquidity, and providing a streamlined user experience. The approach emphasizes high standards, particularly regarding data quality and system security.

Chainlink, known for supporting some of the most reliable protocols in DeFi, has facilitated over $22 trillion in transaction value and secured more than $75 billion at the height of the DeFi market. This infrastructure now plays a foundational role in supporting Katana’s DeFi ecosystem from its inception.

Chainlink Integration To Enhance DeFi Performance, Enable Secure Pricing, And Unlock Cross-Chain Functionality

DeFi relies heavily on data, where both speed and precision are essential. Chainlink Data Streams play a key role by offering ultra-low latency, allowing pricing and trading processes to occur with minimal delay and enhanced accuracy. This infrastructure avoids data lag and supports high-frequency performance.

Chainlink’s system is built on reliable, well-established infrastructure designed to maintain consistent uptime. The data provided is sourced directly from leading exchanges and premium providers, offering a high level of accuracy for onchain operations. Developers on Katana can also configure data streams to meet the specific needs of their applications, supporting greater flexibility.

With these capabilities, DeFi on Katana is not only faster but also more precise, adaptive, and dependable. In addition to real-time data streams, developers gain access to Chainlink’s established data feeds, known for delivering secure and trustworthy pricing information. These feeds, which have already supported tens of billions in DeFi total value locked (TVL), are now available on Katana, allowing developers to build complex, high-stakes applications with confidence.

Beyond data, CCIP provides Katana developers with the tools to create applications that securely interact across multiple blockchains. This includes asset transfers, messaging, and triggering functions on other networks, all backed by Chainlink’s security standards.

The Chainlink integration is now active on the Katana mainnet, giving developers access to this expanded suite of tools.

