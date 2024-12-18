Saga Mainnet 2.0 Is Now Live, Uniswap V3 Deployed On The Network

In Brief Saga launches Mainnet 2.0, setting the stage for the release of its Liquidity Integration Layer, which aims to create a unified liquidity environment across all blockchain ecosystems.

Modular blockchain platform Saga announced the launch of Mainnet 2.0. This upgrade sets the stage for the upcoming release of Saga’s Liquidity Integration Layer (LIL), which will aim to create a unified liquidity environment across all blockchain ecosystems.

By combining LIL with a new token economic design, Saga will automate bridge and routing transactions, eliminating gas fees for users interacting with decentralized finance (DeFi) products on the platform.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap v3 is now deployed on Saga’s natively multichain protocol, in a historic first for the appchain. This deployment, on a Saga Chainlet, will enable a completely gasless trading experience, addressing a key obstacle to mainstream cryptocurrency adoption and showcasing Saga’s new economic model for making DeFi accessible to everyone. Saga’s LIL will facilitate easy and automated asset movement from any ecosystem to the Uniswap DEX.

Saga’s revenue model captures a percentage of the total value flowing through the network, enabling several benefits, including gasless transactions for end users, the removal of complex bridge systems and token management, seamless asset movement between different chains and applications, new revenue opportunities for developers without burdening users, and enhanced interoperability between blockchain ecosystems.

In order to support the Mainnet 2.0 upgrade, Saga is collaborating with infrastructure partners. Evmos provides the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runtime for Saga’s chainlets, enabling native support for EVM tokens. Squid Router extends its token swapping and routing services to Saga’s EVM environment, and Oku has deployed the Uniswap contract and is serving as the front end.

Mainnet 2.0 To Serve As Foundation For Saga’s LIL, Offering A Solution For Unified Liquidity

Saga is a Layer 1 protocol that allows developers to create VM-agnostic, parallelized, and interoperable blockchains, known as “Chainlets.” These Chainlets provide horizontal scalability for applications by utilizing shared security, advanced validator orchestration, and a standardized, automated CI/CD deployment pipeline across various blockchain virtual machines.

With Mainnet 2.0 now live and supporting the Uniswap deployment, Saga is on track to release its LIL in Q1 2025. The LIL will build on the foundational infrastructure of Mainnet 2.0 to offer a comprehensive solution for unified liquidity across different blockchain ecosystems. Developers can begin building on Mainnet 2.0 immediately, with the ability to seamlessly integrate into the LIL environment once it launches next year.

