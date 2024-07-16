Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin May Have Bottomed Out At $50,000, While Ethereum Could Reach $3,600 Before ETF Launch, Notes Andrew Kang  

by
Published: July 16, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 16, 2024 at 4:22 am

In Brief

Andrew Kang shared a post on social media platform X, providing his insights into the cryptocurrency market.

Co-founder of venture capital firm Mechanism Capital, Andrew Kang, shared a post on social media platform X, providing his insights into the cryptocurrency market.

In a recent post, he noted that ETH is nearing $3,600 as it rebounds ahead of the spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) listing. However, there is an expectation that the ETH to BTC ratio may decline temporarily following the approval or launch of the ETFs.

He suggests that BTC’s resilient performance despite challenging market dynamics could signal important undisclosed developments. These may include entries from major new players like the founder of Dell, potential shifts in Chinese cryptocurrency regulations, and the introduction of ETFs, along with broader national-level initiatives embracing Bitcoin. If these scenarios materialize, Andrew Kang believes BTC may have found support around $50,000, revising his earlier projection that BTC could drop to $40,000.

He also noted that most Altcoins are currently achieving only modest gains in this rally, with a few notable exceptions like Mog, Popcat, and Apu showing strong performance.

Bitcoin Witnesses Gains Following Ongoing Inflows Into Spot Bitcoin ETFs

At present, Bitcoin is trading at $63,070, reflecting a modest gain of more than 0.30% in the last 24 hours. During this period, its lowest and highest points were noted at $62,359 and $64,988 respectively. The recent uptick in Bitcoin’s value coincides with ongoing inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with investments totaling $301.4 million recorded on July 15th, as per data from SosoValue.

Bitcoin’s market dominance is recorded at 53.69%, indicating a slight 0.17% decline from the previous day, suggesting that gains in the altcoin market have somewhat overshadowed Bitcoin’s performance.

Meanwhile, ETH is trading at $3,392, marking a rise of more than 0.52% in the last 24 hours. During this period, its lowest point was recorded at $3,333, while the highest reached $3,496. In addition, altcoins encompassing Solana (SOL) and XRP have also shown upward price movements.

The global cryptocurrency market cap rose by 0.54% over the same period, achieving a mark of $2.32 trillion. Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency market volume surged by 47.87% from the last day to $88.72 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

