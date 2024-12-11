RISC Zero Enables Free Access To Boundless, Offering Unlimited Execution And App Deployment On Any Blockchain

In Brief Boundless has opened developer access, allowing to build and deploy ZK applications on any blockchain, with free access to its proving service.

Zero-Knowledge (ZK) protocol Boundless announced the opening of developer access, allowing for unlimited execution without the need to migrate existing systems or update verification contracts. Developers can now quickly build and deploy ZK applications on any blockchain, with free access to the proving service provided by Boundless.

Boundless is a protocol designed to bring ZK technology to every blockchain, turning the biggest limitation of blockchain technology into its greatest advantage. By shifting from computational scarcity to abundance, Boundless enables unlimited execution while maintaining the security of each blockchain. With Boundless, developers can now create and deploy sophisticated applications that were previously considered impossible without having to worry about infrastructure, execution limits, or compute overhead.

The protocol’s core services handle proof generation, aggregation, and settlement, while its extensions, like Steel and Kailua, provide cost savings and increased speed—all while using familiar tools and languages.

Launched this autumn, Boundless is a new solution addressing blockchain’s scalability challenges, which often lead to increased costs and slower transaction execution times. The service aims to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing blockchain technology, such as limitations in transaction throughput and cross-chain interoperability. By utilizing ZK proofs, Boundless seeks to bypass the traditional on-chain execution constraints, offering a more scalable and efficient alternative.

What Is RISC Zero?

It is building infrastructure and tools to empower developers worldwide to create software that utilizes ZK technology. The company has developed the Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machine (zkVM), which allows users to prove the correct execution of arbitrary Rust code. By enabling developers to leverage existing Rust packages, RISC Zero‘s zkVM simplifies the process of building reliable, verifiable software applications that utilize ZK proofs.

In 2023, the project raised $40 million in a Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital and Bain Capital Crypto, with additional participation from investors such as Galaxy Digital, IOSG, RockawayX, and Maven 11.

