January 23, 2024

RagaAI Raises $4.7 Million Funding to Develop Advanced AI Testing Tools

Published: January 23, 2024 at 9:30 am Updated: January 23, 2024 at 9:31 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

RagaAI raised $4.7 million funding round for research and development and client base expansion across the US and Europe.

RagaAI Raises $4.7 Million Funding to Develop Advanced AI Testing Tools

AI startup RagaAI today raised $4.7 million in a seed funding round led by pi Ventures and will be using it for AI research, development and to expand its client base across the US and Europe. The round also featured participation from esteemed global investors including Anorak Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, Arka Ventures, Mana Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners.

Founded in January 2022 by Gaurav Agarwal, who brings experience from Texas Instruments, Ola and NVIDIA, RagaAI will benefit the AI industry with its comprehensive AI testing platform.

RagaAI offers an automated AI testing platform named ‘RagaAI DNA’ — that addresses the challenges of ensuring the performance, safety and reliability of AI applications. The platform supports a wide range of data types, including large language models (LLMs), images/videos, 3D, audio, natural language processing (NLP) and structured data.

With over 300 different tests available, RagaAI DNA detects and diagnoses various AI issues, ranging from data drift and edge case detection to poor data labeling quality, bias in the data, lack of model robustness and adversarial attacks.

According to the startup, the platform is designed to reduce risks associated with AI development by an impressive 90%, while simultaneously accelerating the development process by more than threefold.

“At Ola & NVIDIA, I saw the significant consequences of AI failures due to a lack of comprehensive testing. Our Foundation Models ‘RagaAI DNA’ is already solving this problem across large Fortune 500 companies,” said Gaurav Agarwal, CEO and founder of RagaAI.

Easing Error Detection Across AI Applications

RagaAI has introduced the platform to cater to the needs of data scientists and machine learning engineers and is designed to streamline the testing process for AI developers. The platform can be used in fields of large language models, natural language processing and computer vision, enabling developers to identify and correct AI errors before they cause significant problems.

Agarwal expressed the mission of RagaAI as focusing on providing innovative testing solutions, unlocking the full potential of the AI revolution and paving the way for a future where AI thrives with trust, reliability and excellence.

According to RagaAI, it is currently working with multiple AI-first companies, addressing common challenges such as a skill set constraint due to the sparse availability of specialized AI engineers and concerns about safety and security. The platform’s automation capabilities are asserted to be essential for optimizing the AI development process, mitigating vulnerabilities and ensuring the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems.

