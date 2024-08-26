en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Markets News Report Technology
August 26, 2024

QCP Capital: Bitcoin To Fluctuate Between $62,000 And $67,000 In Near Term

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 26, 2024 at 9:14 am Updated: August 26, 2024 at 9:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 26, 2024 at 9:14 am

In Brief

QCP Capital noted rising activity in call option spread buying and call option selling with a strike price of $100,000 extending until March.

QCP Capital: Bitcoin To Fluctuate Between $62,000 And $67,000 In Near Term

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital issued its latest market analysis. After the Jackson Hole meeting, the firm’s trading desk noted rising activity in call option spread buying, along with substantial call option selling with a strike price of around $100,000 extending until March 2025. This may indicate a generally bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, although a dramatic short-term growth is not expected.

QCP Capital observed that despite the rise in spot prices, the implied volatility for BTC and ETH continues to favour put options over call options until October. This is unexpected, given the current bullish market sentiment. It may suggest that the market anticipates this increase and has swiftly realized profits by selling call options.

Furthermore, although the upward price trend is evident, implied volatility indicates some market uncertainty. With volatility on short-term options decreasing, BTC spot prices are anticipated to fluctuate between $62,000 and $67,000 in the near term, according to the company’s analysis.

Additionally, NVIDIA‘s financial report and the United States personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data are both scheduled for release this week. However, these events are not anticipated to produce any major surprises.

Bitcoin Trades At $63,816 Amid ETF Inflows, ETH Price Declines

At present, Bitcoin is trading at $63,816, marking a slight decline of 0.13% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has experienced volatility, reaching a high of $64,860 and a low of $63,571 during this period.

This current price level is considered positive, largely due to recent inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Between August 17 and August 23, spot BTC ETFs saw net inflows totaling $506.37 million, as per SosoValue data.

In contrast, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $2,734, reflecting a decline of 0.86% over the past day. ETH’s 24-hour trading range has been between $2,727 and $2,790.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 0.20% to $2.24 trillion today. Additionally, the total cryptocurrency market volume has dropped by 7.09% over the past day to $53.63 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Telegram Wallet Exchange Function Temporarily Halts Operations Due To DOGS Token Release 

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

Crypto Weekly Breakdown: Toncoin CEO Arrested, Bitcoin Surges on Fed Rate Cut Hope

by Victoria d'Este
August 26, 2024

HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

HTX Launches 51st PrimePool, Enabling Users To Lock HTX And SUN For Earning SUNDOG

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Telegram Wallet Exchange Function Temporarily Halts Operations Due To DOGS Token Release 

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

HTX Launches 51st PrimePool, Enabling Users To Lock HTX And SUN For Earning SUNDOG

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

ZKsync Pauses Aave V3 Deployment Due To Technical Issues

by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Telegram Wallet Exchange Function Temporarily Halts Operations Due To DOGS Token Release 
Markets News Report Technology
Telegram Wallet Exchange Function Temporarily Halts Operations Due To DOGS Token Release 
by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024
Crypto Weekly Breakdown: Toncoin CEO Arrested, Bitcoin Surges on Fed Rate Cut Hope
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Crypto Weekly Breakdown: Toncoin CEO Arrested, Bitcoin Surges on Fed Rate Cut Hope
by Victoria d'Este
August 26, 2024
HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop
News Report Technology
HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop
by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024
HTX Launches 51st PrimePool, Enabling Users To Lock HTX And SUN For Earning SUNDOG
News Report Technology
HTX Launches 51st PrimePool, Enabling Users To Lock HTX And SUN For Earning SUNDOG
by Alisa Davidson
August 26, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.