Pyth Network Releases Price Feed For EigenLayer’s Token. Now Available Across 75 Blockchains

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pyth Network announced the launch of EIGEN-USD price feed for EigenLayer’s token, making it accessible across over 75 blockchains.

Oracle service, Pyth Network announced the launch of an on-chain price feed for EIGEN, the native token of Ethereum-based restaking protocol, EigenLayer. The new EIGEN-USD price feed is now accessible across over 75 blockchains.

EigenLayer allows users to stake ETH to secure third-party networks or actively validated services (AVSs). Currently, the platform has over $12 billion in total value locked (TVL), a decrease from its peak of $20 billion reached in June of this year.

EIGEN token plays a major role in the EigenLayer ecosystem by providing a complementary function to ETH restaking. It introduces a mechanism to handle “intersubjective” faults, or behaviors that are not identifiable on-chain but warrant a penalty. With this mechanism, EIGEN provides a way for the token to be forked without forking the Ethereum mainnet consensus.

EIGEN has a total supply of 1.68 billion tokens, with an initial circulating supply of 185 million.

Earlier this week, EIGEN became transferable, launching with a market cap of $3.9 billion and a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $6.51 billion. The token has also been listed on centralized exchanges, including Binance and MEXC.

The Pyth Network has released its EIGEN/USD price feed which is now available on more than 75 blockchains.$EIGEN is the native token of @eigenlayer, a protocol built on @ethereum that introduces restaking.@avantisfi is the first to launch their $EIGEN market and @ZetaMarkets… pic.twitter.com/53roJIxs9s — Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) October 4, 2024

How Do Pyth Network’s Price Feeds Work?

The Pyth Network supplies asset price data throughout various blockchains, enabling smart contract applications to access real-time financial market information. The price feeds are generated from over 95 primary data providers, encompassing market-making firms and cryptocurrency exchanges. Each price feed aggregates these prices multiple times per second, ensuring a strong and accurate reflection of market conditions. The protocol currently supports over 450 price feeds that encompass a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and US equities.

Earlier this year, Pyth Network launched an on-chain price feed for W, the governance token of Wormhole. Additionally, it offers price feeds for BLAST-USD, among other assets, further expanding its data offerings.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson