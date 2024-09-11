en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 11, 2024

EigenLayer Introduces New Security Model To Provide AVS Risk Isolation Mechanism

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2024 at 3:23 am Updated: September 11, 2024 at 3:23 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 11, 2024 at 3:23 am

In Brief

EigenLayer unveiled a new security model in anticipation of ‘Slashing’ protocol feature, aimed at enhancing network security and reliability.

EigenLayer Introduces New Security Model To Provide AVS Risk Isolation Mechanism

Ethereum restaking protocol, EigenLayer introduced a new security model in anticipation of its upcoming ‘Slashing’ protocol feature, aimed at enhancing network security and reliability.

The updated model builds upon the previous version and introduces the concept that operators can choose to participate in a set of Actively Validated Services (AVSs). For each AVS, operators allocate a portion of their stake that can be uniquely slashed by that specific AVS, with the total of these fractions being less than one. 

This configuration offers several key advantages, including enhanced control over slashing risk. By utilizing Unique Stake, the risk of slashing is confined to each individual AVS, allowing operators to manage how much of their stake any specific AVS can slash. Additionally, it ensures a guaranteed slashable stake, as each AVS can easily determine the total amount of slashable stake by summing the Unique Stake allocated to it by all its participating operators.

Additionally, the new model eliminates the need for a common veto committee. Since slashing is specific to each individual AVS, a shared veto committee is no longer required. Each AVS can establish its own slashing mechanisms and governance processes. Furthermore, AVS onboarding is permissionless, meaning operators only need to opt in to participate. 

Other advantages include pooled security through Total Stake, where the combined stake enhances overall security. Furthermore, AVS payments are incentivized. Additionally, the design is forward-compatible, allowing for the future redistribution of slashed stake to AVSs. While this redistribution feature will not be available in the initial v1 release, it is planned for future updates.

EigenLayer Upgrades EIGEN And bEIGEN To Introduce Programmatic Incentives 

EigenLayer operates as a protocol on Ethereum, designed to enhance the crypto-economic security of applications through the use of AVSs. These AVSs include systems requiring specialized validation processes, such as sidechains, data availability layers, and emerging virtual machines.

Recently, EigenLayer announced an upgrade to its EIGEN and bEIGEN contracts to introduce programmatic incentives. This update aims to enable AVSs to distribute rewards to their participants more efficiently.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Orbs Announces Animoca Brands Japan As New Guardian Of Its Network

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

Gate.io Introduces ‘ChainGPT’ On Gate Web3 Tasks, Offering 113,208 CGPT In Rewards For Participants

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

Building Trust in AI: The Essential Role of Blockchain, Web3, and Community Governance in a Decentralized Future

by Victoria d'Este
September 11, 2024

Bitget Wallet Reaches 12M Monthly Active Users, Pushing Crypto Mass Adoption Through Web2 Integration

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Orbs Announces Animoca Brands Japan As New Guardian Of Its Network

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

Gate.io Introduces ‘ChainGPT’ On Gate Web3 Tasks, Offering 113,208 CGPT In Rewards For Participants

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

Bitget Wallet Reaches 12M Monthly Active Users, Pushing Crypto Mass Adoption Through Web2 Integration

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

Aave Community’s New ARFC Proposal Suggests Introducing cbBTC To Aave V3

by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Orbs Announces Animoca Brands Japan As New Guardian Of Its Network
News Report Technology
Orbs Announces Animoca Brands Japan As New Guardian Of Its Network
by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024
Gate.io Introduces ‘ChainGPT’ On Gate Web3 Tasks, Offering 113,208 CGPT In Rewards For Participants
News Report Technology
Gate.io Introduces ‘ChainGPT’ On Gate Web3 Tasks, Offering 113,208 CGPT In Rewards For Participants
by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024
Building Trust in AI: The Essential Role of Blockchain, Web3, and Community Governance in a Decentralized Future
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Building Trust in AI: The Essential Role of Blockchain, Web3, and Community Governance in a Decentralized Future
by Victoria d'Este
September 11, 2024
Bitget Wallet Reaches 12M Monthly Active Users, Pushing Crypto Mass Adoption Through Web2 Integration
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Reaches 12M Monthly Active Users, Pushing Crypto Mass Adoption Through Web2 Integration
by Alisa Davidson
September 11, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.