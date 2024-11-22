Printemps: First Department Store Network In Europe To Accept Crypto Payments Via Binance Pay And Lyzi

In Brief Printemps has partnered with Binance Pay and Lyzi to offer its customers across France the option to use digital assets for their purchases, providing a seamless and modern shopping experience.

Chain of department stores known for offering premium fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, Printemps has partnered with Binance Pay, the payment service provided by the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, and Lyzi, a cryptocurrency payment fintech to provide Printemps customers across France, with the option to use digital assets for their purchases, enabling a seamless and modern shopping experience.

“We are proud to be the first department store network in France to offer this option to our local and international customers,” stated Emmanuel Suissa, Chief Partnership Officer of Printemps, in a written statement. “By partnering with Binance and Lyzi, we are enhancing our customers’ shopping experience and adapting our services to the needs of today’s modern, connected consumers with the latest Web3 solutions,” he added.

This collaboration provides over 6.5 million cryptocurrency users in France with expanded payment options at Printemps stores nationwide. Binance users can leverage Binance Pay to make purchases using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins such as EURI and USDC. This initiative introduces a new layer of payment flexibility for customers.

The Printemps Group stands as a prominent name in French retail, specializing in the fashion, luxury, beauty, and lifestyle segments. The group encompasses four brands—Printemps, Citadium, Place des Tendances, and Made In Design—and operates 20 Printemps department stores across France, underscoring its influence in the industry.

How It Works: A Simple And Secure Process

In order to make a payment with cryptocurrency, customers can easily scan a QR code at checkout using their Binance application. After scanning, they can choose their preferred cryptocurrency and confirm the transaction, which is completed in just a few seconds, offering a fast and simple payment option for those using digital currencies.

Binance Pay technology, integrated via Lyzi’s platform, works smoothly with Printemps’ existing payment system. Cryptocurrency payments are automatically converted into euros, protecting the retailer from market fluctuations and ensuring a seamless checkout process for customers.

With over 240 million users worldwide, Binance is a leading platform in the cryptocurrency space. Through Binance Pay and Lyzi’s platform, which is already integrated at over 100,000 points of sale, this payment solution enables fast, secure, and easy transactions with no fees for merchants. Funds are settled within 24 to 48 hours, ensuring both security and convenience for customers and retailers alike.

