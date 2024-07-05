PowerPool Reveals its New 2024 Roadmap and Announces CVP Rewards Program

In Brief PowerPool plans to enhance transaction volumes and streamline AI adoption by integrating AI strategies and expanding its DePIN network across popular L2s in 2024.

PowerPool has unveiled its updated roadmap for 2024, detailing its plans to integrate AI strategies and expand its DePIN network across all popular L2s, with the aim of increasing transaction volumes and simplifying the adoption of AI use cases.

The company also introduced the first season of the CVP Rewards Program. Recently, the focus has turned to multi-chain expansion, marketing efforts, and ecosystem growth, with a particular emphasis on the Web3 AI sector.

Following the recent narrative updates and the approval of Proposal 65, PowerPool is broadening its scope. While it continues to automate DeFi processes, it’s now positioning itself as the “execution hand” for Web3 AI Agents and AI-augmented DeFi strategies. This is in addition to its ongoing efforts to streamline users’ on-chain routines and complex yield management strategies.

The updated roadmap for Q3 and Q4 of 2024 builds upon the plan presented in late 2023. The team’s primary focus will be on expanding the PowerAgent DePIN layer across more L2 networks and integrating new projects into the ecosystem, including Web3 AI protocols.

Another key priority is the launch of the PowerPool Rewards Program and CVP staking programs, aimed at boosting community engagement and fostering long-term cooperation within the ecosystem.

The roadmap outlines quarterly activities in development, research, marketing, and network testing and maintenance across all supported networks. It also sets out the anticipated results, including PowerPool network upgrades, L2 deployments, ecosystem growth, user engagement, and the development of new tech features and products.

What About the Events in Q3?

For Q3 2024, the marketing and community building plans are extensive. These include participation in the Binance Learn and Earn program (which has been completed) and the ongoing Binance Square program.

PowerPool will be present at ETHCC Brussels, co-hosting Hack Seasons Conference and running a Builders Bootcamp.

The quarter will see the beginning of the PowerPool Rewards Program, which aims to attract the retail community, increase integrations, and increase trading volume. To promote PowerPool Points and the CVP Staking program, key opinion leaders in Asia and globally will be actively cooperated with.

PowerPool will also attend Korea Blockchain Week and Singapore Token2049, co-hosting Hack Season Conference and Builders Bootcamps at both. The CVP Staking program is set to launch during this quarter. There are numerous co-marketing campaigns with L2 ecosystems planned as well as partnership programs with AI Agent protocols.

Q3 Technical Development and Ecosystem Expansion Program

On the technical front, Q3 will see the deployment of PowerAgent on L2 Rollups such as Linea and Optimism. The team will develop the PowerPool Safety module and technically launch the CVP staking program.

The launch of PowerPool VRF is in progress. Continuous protocol maintenance and stability upgrades will be carried out on already deployed networks, including Ethereum, Gnosis, Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, and Sepolia. A Multi-chain DCA strategy with DeBridge is set to be released, allowing token purchases via DCA strategy on all networks connected to DeBridge.

Research and customer development activities with AI Agent protocols are also on the agenda, including product prototyping and exploring possible integrations with existing AI Agent protocols.

Q4 Marketing and Technical Development Agenda

Moving to Q4 2024, PowerPool will attend DevCon 2024 in Bangkok, continuing its pattern of active promotion as well as Hack Seasons Conference co-hosting.

The company will focus on starting two new programs: the Rewards Program and CVP staking. These programs are meant to get more people involved in the community and to encourage everyone to cooperate further.

There also will be active AMA Sessions and Twitter spaces, with a focus on the Asian market.

Partnerships with L2 ecosystems where PowerPool is deployed will be pursued, along with co-marketing campaigns.

In terms of technical development and ecosystem expansion for Q4, PowerPool is set to launch on Blast, BNB, and Scroll. The team will continue maintenance and stability upgrades on all deployed networks. Ecosystem growth across all supported networks is a key goal.

The initially published monthly roadmap accomplishment during the first half of 2024:

