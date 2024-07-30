Polymarket And Substack Partner To Launch Prediction Market Embeds And Debut First News Product, The Oracle

In Brief Polymarket collaborated with Substack to introduce the Oracle for integrating the Polymarket’s prediction odds into the Substack articles.

Decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket revealed a collaboration with Substack, a platform for publishing, payment, and analytics, to introduce a new feature, the Oracle, which will enable the integration of Polymarket’s prediction odds directly into Substack articles and across the internet.

A Substack is a comprehensive publication platform that supports text, video, and audio content. As of today, it boasts a network of over 35 million active subscriptions, with more than 3 million of those being paid subscriptions.

By embedding Polymarket markets into posts, individuals have an option to enrich their reporting. This addition will make the stories more visually engaging and offer a direct link to a quantitative perspective on the covered topics.

In order to incorporate a prediction market in a post, users should first navigate to the Polymarket website and select the odds they wish to embed by hovering over a specific market. Then, they should select the “copy link” button to obtain the shareable link. By pasting this link into their Substack post, it will automatically transform into an embedded widget that updates with the latest odds.

Polymarket And Substack To Introduce Oracle Providing Users With Insights From Polymarket’s Active Markets

The first product resulting from the new partnership is the Oracle. This will provide regular reports on market trends and major statistics, as well as analysis of the most trending topics during the day. At the Oracle, users will find insights and analyses originating from a wide range of active markets on Polymarket. It will include a regular summary of market trends and statistics, as well as detailed analyses of some of the most concerning issues of the day.

Polymarket is a platform that offers prediction markets for cryptocurrencies, sports, business, and the Olympic games. On May 14th, Polymarket secured $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Founder Fund, with additional participation from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Recently, Polymarket partnered with the payments platform MoonPay to facilitate debit and credit card payments, aiming to simplify the onboarding process for users, especially those not involved in the cryptocurrency sector.

