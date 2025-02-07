Polyhedra Network Launches ‘Proof of Love’ Contest, Offering $2,000 In Rewards For Creators

In Brief Polyhedra Network has launched the “Proof of Love” contest, inviting the community to create designs inspired by its ecosystem with a Valentine’s Day theme and win rewards.

Provider of zero-knowledge interoperability infrastructure, Polyhedra Network announced that it has launched the “Proof of Love” design contest, inviting participants to create designs inspired by the Polyhedra ecosystem with a Valentine’s theme. The contest offers a total prize pool of 2,000 USDT, divided into two categories: the Main Competition rewarded with 1,400 USDT and Random Participation with 600 USDT in rewards.

In order to enter, participants must create a Valentine’s Day-themed design (2D, 3D, GIF, or static image) incorporating the official Polyhedra logo. Entries should be posted on social media platform X by quote-tweeting the official contest announcement and tagging the hashtag #PolyhedraProofOfLove. Submissions must be completed via the official form to verify participation. The deadline for submissions is February 14th, at 23:59 UTC, with winners to be announced on February 19th.

Love is not a zero-sum game. This Valentine's Day, send your Proof of Love to win from a 2000 USDT prize pool.

In the Main Competition, 11 winners will be selected, with prizes as follows: 1st Place: 500 USDT, 2nd Place: 300 USDT, 3rd Place: 200 USDT, and 4th-11th Place: 50 USDT each, totaling 400 USDT. Submissions will be evaluated based on 70% creativity and theme alignment, which is judged by the Polyhedra team, and 30% engagement, including likes, retweets, and replies.

Additionally, 30 random participants will each win 20 USDT, with the only requirement being a valid entry. This contest is already underway, with the judging period taking place from February 15th to 18th.

‘Proof of Love’: Participation Rules And Guidelines

Important contest rules include that only original work will be accepted, and plagiarism will result in disqualification. AI-generated designs are not allowed, as the contest seeks to showcase human-powered creativity. Content must adhere to community guidelines, and submissions with NSFW content, hate speech, or inappropriate material will be disqualified. Each participant is eligible for only one prize, though multiple submissions are allowed. Only real accounts will be considered; bots or fake engagement will lead to disqualification.

Polyhedra Network is a Web3 infrastructure project that aims to improve interoperability and scalability between different blockchain ecosystems. It leverages zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology to ensure secure, trustless, and efficient cross-chain interactions.

One of the core features of Polyhedra is zkBridge, a protocol designed to facilitate seamless transfers of assets, messaging, and data sharing across various Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains. By addressing the interoperability challenges faced in the blockchain space, Polyhedra seeks to create a more interconnected and effective decentralized environment.

