May 31, 2024

Polyhedra Network Introduces Expander Compiler Collection. Latest Tool In Expander Ecosystem

May 31, 2024
In Brief

Polyhedra Network unveiled the latest upgrade to its Expander toolbox—the open-source Expander Compiler Collection.

Zero-knowledge interoperability infrastructure, Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) announced the release of the latest upgrade to its Expander toolbox—the open-source Expander Compiler Collection (ECC).

The Expander Compiler Collection (ECC) is designed to transform circuits written in gnark into an intermediate representation (IR) of layered circuits. This IR forms the basis for generating proofs using the Expander prover, allowing builders to easily create GKR proofs for gnark circuits.

At the core of the ECC is the optimization power of the GKR protocol, specifically designed for layered circuit representations. The ECC enables the conversion from R1CS to layered circuits, ensuring compatibility with existing community solutions and achieving advanced proving times. With the integration of ECC, the Expander toolbox is now fully compatible with current R1CS-based solutions, enhancing the future potential of cryptographic proof generation.

This technology significantly optimizes proof generation time while maintaining compatibility with existing solutions. Additionally, ECC’s compatibility with current circuit languages represents a key breakthrough, enabling builders to generate GKR proofs more efficiently. Furthermore, according to Polyhedra Network, invoking the compiler requires minimal code, typically fewer than ten lines, making the integration process straightforward.

Polyhedra Network Unveils Expander ZKP System And Its Comprehensive Roadmap

Polyhedra Network is developing zkBridge, a zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain interoperability protocol created to facilitate cross-chain transactions. Since its roll out last year, zkBridge has enabled over 20 million cross-chain transactions and produced more than 40 million zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Alongside zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has also created zkLightClient technology, integrated with the LayerZero protocol, enabling application developers to use ZKPs to secure cross-chain messages transmitted through the protocol.

The Expander is a ZKP system invented by Polyhedra Network. By combining the GKR protocol with polynomial commitment schemes, Expander achieves efficient operation with linear prover time, avoiding the high computational overhead typical of other proof systems. Recently, Polyhedra Network unveiled an extensive roadmap for Expander, aiming to support the future development of zkVM and zkML technologies.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

