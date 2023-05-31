Polkadot’s Web3 Foundation Partners with Primavera Pro to Host Inaugural Web3 Summit at Primavera Sound Madrid

Published: May 31, 2023
Web3 Foundation and Primavera Pro will host the first-ever Web3 Summit on Jun 7 – 8 at the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid.


Web3 Foundation, the organization behind the Polkadot blockchain protocol, has announced its content production partnership with Primavera Pro in collaboration with podcast project Polka Häus and Barcelona-based web3 startup GUZZU.

The partnership will see Web3 Foundation and Primavera Pro host the first-ever Web3 Summit on Jun 7 – 8 at the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid. Primavera Sound is an annual music festival in Barcelona featuring a lineup of global pop, rock, and dance music acts. 

The festival’s program includes a meeting point for music industry professionals called Primavera Pro. Bertrand Perez, CEO of Web3 Foundation, said the organization is partnering with Primavera Pro for the Web3 Summit to attract new users and expand the Polkadot community beyond the web3 sphere.

The Web3 Summit aims to bridge the gap between the music industry and the web3 ecosystem and provide a platform for in-depth dialogue, experiential events, and discussions on the future of music at the intersection of blockchain technology. The summit also aims to be a gateway for onboarding music industry professionals to web3.

At the event, artists, producers, promoters, and founders in the music industry will be introduced to the Polkadot protocol. They will also discover the potential of blockchain technology in creating and distributing music while networking with like-minded industry professionals.

In a press release shared with Metaverse Post, Director of Primavera Pro Elena Barreras, said:

“We are very excited about this event, as the Web3 Music Summit is a pioneering project on a national scale. For Primavera Pro, this presents an unbeatable opportunity to foster a debate on such an important issue as the relationship between web3 and music.”

The primary focus of the Web3 Music Summit is to support the music industry’s shift from web2 to web3, and it will feature a series of panel discussions on its opening day. The key panel discussions at the summit will cover important topics, including web3 onboarding, relevant use cases within the music and creative sectors, and the potential of blockchain technology in the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital content.

Prominent web3 figures that will be speaking at the panels include Bertrand Perez, CEO of Web3 Foundation; John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games; Ingo Rube, founder of Kilt Protocol; and Alex Hatoum, co-founder of Sumi Network and Polka Häus, amongst others.

This year’s Primavera Sound Festival will be held both in Barcelona and Madrid for the first time and headlined by Grammy Award-winning Kendrick Lamar, global DJ Calvin Harris, Triple Billboard Music Award winner Halsey, as well as Skrillex, Depeche Mode, Blur, Fred Again, Pusha T, St. Vincent, ROSALIA, Jake Bugg, and more.

