Polkadot Blockchain Academy Opens Applications For Advanced Developer Course At Swiss Campus

In Brief PBA returns to Europe with a new developer course in Switzerland, set to take place at Lucerne’s HSLU starting in March 2025.

Educational program Polkadot Blockchain Academy (PBA) announced its return to Europe with a new developer course in Switzerland. Cohort 6 of the PBA Campus will take place at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) starting in March 2025.

This marks the first time in over two years that the Polkadot Blockchain Academy has been hosted in Europe. The course will be conducted at HSLU’s campus in collaboration with their Blockchain Lab as part of the Zug Blockchain initiative and the establishment of a new institute for blockchain research. The nearly three-week course will equip developers with practical skills to build on the Polkadot network and leverage blockchain technology to create innovative Web3 solutions.

Several key figures from the Polkadot ecosystem, including Dr. Gavin Wood, will be involved in teaching core modules. These modules are designed to provide students with a comprehensive blockchain education, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators in blockchain engineering.

While the course content is focused on Polkadot’s technology stack, PBA is open to blockchain developers from various ecosystems and levels of experience. It is aimed at both developers already working in blockchain and Web2 developers interested in transitioning to Web3.

Demand for the European cohort of the PBA is expected to be high, necessitating a rigorous selection process. Applicants must first pass a multiple-choice exam to demonstrate their understanding of blockchain fundamentals. For those with less experience, PBA-X, an online school recently launched by the Polkadot Blockchain Academy, offers preparatory courses to help developers gain the necessary knowledge to pass the exam. Afterward, applicants must complete a programming assignment and interview successfully to be admitted.

Approximately 100 developers are expected to be accepted into Cohort 6 at HSLU, with the Polkadot Treasury covering all course fees, accommodation, and half-board.

This cohort will introduce two technical tracks for the first time: the established “protocol, on-chain” track, and the new “DApps, off-chain” track. The latter, debuting in Rotkreuz, Zug, will focus on equipping students with the skills needed to navigate the growing field of decentralized applications and supporting tools.

What Is Polkadot Blockchain Academy?

The PBA is designed to accommodate learners from diverse backgrounds and experience levels. It provides developers with an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Polkadot’s architecture, including its software development kit (SDK). Many alumni go on to secure positions with ecosystem projects, launch their own ventures, or become Polkadot Fellows. Taught by key figures behind Polkadot, the PBA offers a solid foundation in blockchain technology fundamentals.

The PBA’s Zug cohort offers developers a chance to enhance their skills, connect with like-minded professionals, and advance their careers in the blockchain and Web3 sectors. Parity Technologies, the lead developer behind Polkadot, along with Web3 Foundation and Polkadot Fellows, will be closely following the progress of graduates. Participants can leverage this opportunity as a stepping stone to further their Web3 careers and explore new opportunities as Polkadot-based teams begin hiring in 2025.

