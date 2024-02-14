PlayDapp Reveals Migration Plan after Secondary Hack Attack Led to Issuance of 1.59B PLA Tokens

In Brief PlayDapp confirmed its secondary hack attack losing 1.59B PLA tokens and requests major CEXs and DEXs to halt PLA deposits and withdrawals.

Blockchain gaming platform PlayDapp (PLA) released a statement announcing that, after confirming the hacker attack, the platform promptly took measures, urgently requesting major centralized exchanges (CEXs) to halt deposits and withdrawals of coins temporarily. Additionally, the incident was reported to the investigation department for further examination.

According to the announcement, attempts to engage in negotiations with the hackers proved unsuccessful, and a subsequent attack was initiated, leading to the issuance of an additional 1.59 billion PLA tokens.

As urged by PlayDapp, the majority of CEXs have suspended deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, the company advised decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to temporarily cease all liquidity pool activities associated with PLA tokens.

Presently, PlayDapp is collaborating with exchanges, blockchain intelligence, security firms, and law enforcement agencies to scrutinize the methods employed by the hackers, trace the tokens they generated and traded, and explore potential migration solutions, including airdrops, with exchanges. Furthermore, the platform encouraged PLA token holders to refrain from trading and plans to migrate based on a snapshot. The migration plan will be released in the near future, according to PlayDapp.

Immediate communication with CEXs ensured prompt action to suspend deposits and withdrawals, mitigating potential losses, and hacker wallets were frozen on major CEXs. (2/3) — PlayDapp (@playdapp_io) February 13, 2024

Recently, CEX Coinbase suspended PLA transactions and transfers within its platforms, including Coinbase.com, Coinbase Prime, Advanced Trade, and Coinbase Exchange.

PlayDapp Faces Hacker Exploit

The exploit, first detected last week, led to the loss of substantial value in PLA tokens, the currency driving PlayDapp’s gaming platform and NFT marketplace.

An unauthorized wallet, likely resulting from a private key compromise, minted 200 million PLA tokens on February 9th, amounting to $36.5 million. Following an unsuccessful negotiation attempt, the hacker generated an additional 1.59 billion PLA tokens, valued at $253.9 million, on February 12th and began laundering the funds through various cryptocurrency exchanges. Subsequently, PlayDapp temporarily halted the PLA smart contracts.

As of the time of writing, PlayDapp’s PLA token continues trading at almost $0.15, marking a 7.5% decrease over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Facing ongoing challenges, PlayDapp collaborates with various entities to address the aftermath of the hacker attack, suspend activities, and implement potential migration solutions while the PLA token decreases in value.

