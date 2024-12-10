en en
News Report Technology
December 10, 2024

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 10, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: December 10, 2024 at 3:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 10, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

PLAY announced the fair launch of its native PLAY token, with the token generation event occurring on the Aerodrome DEX on December 10th.

PLAY Introduces Fair Launch Of Its Native Token In Community-First Approach To Gaming And Crypto

Platform integrating Web3 technologies into gaming, PLAY announced the fair launch of its native PLAY token. The token generation event (TGE) will occur on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Aerodrome. Community members and investors are invited to take part in the fair launch on December 10th and join PLAY’s expanding ecosystem.

​”Our fair launch approach is actually a return to the original spirit of token launches,” said Christina Macedo, CEO & Founder of PLAY, in a written statement. “We’re putting our community first and allowing them to grow with us and share in our success,” she added.

The PLAY token is designed to play a central role in the platform’s goal of onboarding 3 billion gamers on-chain and deploying 3 trillion in-game agents. By focusing on a fair launch, free from preferential insider deals or complex vesting schedules, PLAY seeks to create a community-driven ecosystem where all participants have equal opportunities from the start.

Additionally, PLAY removes the typical burden of investor tokens with a transparent approach aimed at building trust among potential investors while aligning with the platform’s community-first values.

As the primary currency within the PLAY ecosystem, the token will offer immediate utility, enabling users to engage with playable games from day one. Leading up to this TGE, PLAY has focused on developing its platform and building a strong community, ensuring users can access a fully functional ecosystem where the token enhances their gaming experience.

PLAY Unveils Key Features Of Its Platform 

Key features of the platform include playable games at launch, AgentFi Technology, Telegram Integration, and the BUILD PLAY Development Platform. 

Users can begin playing and using their tokens immediately, engaging with various games such as Pixel Survival. Additionally, by introducing financial agents within games, PLAY enables users to deploy games that create new earning opportunities and boost engagement. Through Telegram distribution, PLAY taps into a large user base, improving accessibility and convenience for gamers globally. Furthermore, the platform empowers developers to create and integrate their own games into the PLAY ecosystem.

PLAY’s fair launch concept is supported by notable figures in the cryptocurrency space, including VirtualBacon. Their backing emphasizes how PLAY’s core values—fairness, transparency, and community empowerment—align with the broader cryptocurrency community, fostering a more inclusive and supportive ecosystem within on-chain gaming.

“PLAY token is a cultural movement. Agents don’t have bank accounts. Gamers want to own their in-game items. Both need games to move on-chain,” said John Nash, COO of PLAY, in a written statement. “The PLAY movement doesn’t stop until (3b,3t) – 3B gamers on-chain, 3T agents in-game,” he added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

