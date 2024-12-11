Personalized Digital Humans are the Latest Advancement in Emotional Intelligence

AI’s ability to combine data from facial cues, voice, and text, also referred to as multimodal emotion recognition, marks the latest development in emotional intelligence. AI detects emotions by combining algorithms and data analysis techniques. It infers emotional states in the process of identifying patterns in data inputs. Advanced AI-driven and machine-learning models are trained to recognize these patterns and generate appropriate responses.

The first to apply the concept of digital twins was Dr. Michael Grieves, a faculty member at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor at the time. He announced the digital twin software concept in 2002. In 2010, the term “digital twin” was coined by NASA’s John Vickers.

A digital twin is a copy of a person or item contextualized in a digital version of their natural environment. The market for digital twin technology will grow by about 60% worldwide over the next five years, passing $73 billion by 2027.

Hyper-realistic counterparts to interact with

Innovations in AI and emotional intelligence combined with the concept of digital twins will give rise to cutting-edge counterparts for humans to interact with. Imagine having a copy of yourself, completely identical to you, operating in an accurate digital rendering of your workplace, home, city, neighborhood, or any other environment. A digital version of you that feels no pain. The possibilities are mind-boggling. One thing is clear: you’d be able to make decisions with a lot more confidence in the consequences.

In a creative effort to bridge the gap between real and virtual worlds, Antix is creating hyper-realistic, personalized digital humans powered by AI. Users of the platform select preferences for their digital twins, including not only their appearance but also personality traits and voice. A myriad of customization parameters, including emotions and style, bring a unique digital human to life whose behavior and emotions are only limited by the user’s imagination. AI uses these preferences to personalize emotionally responsive digital twins. Antix is pioneering innovative technology that will capture the user’s unique personality and behavior.

A revolution in engagement and self-expression

The use cases of personalized digital humans extend to numerous aspects. Twins integrate seamlessly across virtual platforms, such as games, social media, and metaverses. By reflecting the player’s appearance, personality, and identity, the digital twin makes the gaming experience feel more immersive and personally meaningful. When players see themselves in the game world, they engage more deeply with the environment, leading to higher satisfaction​ and player retention.

The potential for self-expression in social media is no less inspiring. Digital twins give users the ability to express different aspects of their identity. These hyper-realistic counterparts can be used to experiment with emotions and personality, providing a platform for creative expression. As users share these digital representations, they can foster social connections by offering a visual, virtual, and psychosocial representation of their real-life selves.

Use cases in finance, insurance, and recruitment

As technology evolves, an obvious benefit of having a digital twin would be increased efficiency at work. Potential use cases extend to areas like finance, insurance, HR, and recruitment. A digital banker would excel at resolving account issues, providing personalized financial advice, facilitating debt collection, and responding to frequently asked questions. A digital twin in insurance can navigate the claims process and offer crucial assistance in cases of injury or accidents.

An AI-driven recruiter can specialize in different HR and recruitment roles, such as helping with onboarding, shortlisting job candidates, collecting feedback, assisting with employee training, or providing anonymous support. The digital twin’s capacity for human emotion will reinforce the customer’s conviction that they are talking to someone who truly cares about their experience and aims to provide a quality service. The real-life counterpart is then free to engage in activities requiring more creativity and deeper insight.

The risks of using AI to gauge emotion

Innovation and technological progress do not come without consideration of adverse effects. A digital twin in games or social media enables rapid and forceful immersion in the space, leading to a potentially higher risk of preoccupation with virtual environments.

AI is often not advanced enough to understand cultural differences in perceiving and expressing emotions, making it more challenging to draw accurate conclusions. Confusing these meanings can lead platforms to make the wrong decisions.

Niche AI-driven platforms can recognize emotions like anger and joy and adjust a vehicle’s environment correspondingly. For example, microphones and cameras can detect that a passenger is getting drowsy and lower the temperature in response. A smart assistant could adjust its tone to respond to a frustrated passenger. AI’s ability to gauge emotion can render any product or service an adaptive experience. However, a biased adaptive environment could lead to misunderstandings. It might be likelier to wrongly identify older people as experiencing driver fatigue and frustration: the older the face looks, the less likely AI is to decode expressions accurately.

AI is increasingly being integrated into areas like mental health support, where it can assist by offering emotionally supportive responses based on the user’s input. It can help reduce feelings of isolation or offer coping strategies. However, the question of what people really feel has never been straightforward. Emotions are inherently difficult to read. There’s often a disconnect between what people think they feel and what they actually feel.

In every event, AI technology is improving to develop the depth and authenticity of human emotional connection, opening up exciting possibilities for users in multiple facets of life.

