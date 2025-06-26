en en
June 26, 2025

Inside Hack Seasons’ Exclusive Networking Breakfast at Istanbul Blockchain Week

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: June 26, 2025 at 5:45 am Updated: June 26, 2025 at 5:45 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 26, 2025 at 5:45 am

In Brief

Hack Seasons Conference hosts Networking Breakfast during Istanbul Blockchain Week, focusing on depth, quality, and genuine human connection for tech and Web3 professionals to engage in meaningful conversations.

Inside Hack Seasons’ Exclusive Networking Breakfast at Istanbul Blockchain Week

Following their success in hosting more than ten major conferences globally, the team behind the renowned Hack Seasons Conference is redefining industry events, this time with a breakfast focused on depth, quality, and genuine human connection.

Held during Istanbul Blockchain Week, the Networking Breakfast offers an exclusive opportunity for tech and Web3 professionals to step away from the chaos and engage in meaningful, high-impact conversations.

A Fresh Format for Web3 

The Networking Breakfast offers a curated experience aimed at encouraging meaningful discussions on key tech topics such as DeFi, AI, and the future of finance. With over 1,200 registrations in its previous Dubai edition, the format clearly appeals to professionals seeking more intentional connections.

This iteration features limited spots and approval-based entry, guaranteeing a focused and lively community for all attendees.

Web3’s Most Honest Conversations Start Here

We’ll kick things off with the panel “Market State: What’s Actually Worth Building?”, where top voices from across the ecosystem will weigh in on what’s genuinely gaining traction in 2025 and what might be losing relevance. 

Muhammet Enes Yuce (CMO at Castrum Capital), Samuel Sandiford (Head of Product and Institutional Business Development at BitMEX), Nenter Chow (CEO at BitMart), Aaron (APAC CEO at Pudgy Penguins), and Vignesh Raja (Director of Business for Middle East & South Asia at HBAR Foundation) will share insights on builder priorities, funding realities, and which narratives still hold weight.

We’ll follow with “What Users Actually Want from DeFi”, a conversation grounded in usability and user experience. Zeynep Ecenaz Altınok, Victor Ji (Co-founder of Manta), Omur Cataltepe (Global BD Lead at TON), and Muhammed Yılmaz (DevRel at Citrea) will explore what’s broken, what users expect, and how the next generation of DeFi products can truly serve people, not just protocols.

Gaming takes center stage in “Powering the Next Generation of Gaming”, featuring John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. He’ll dive into how blockchain is reshaping digital economies, from in-game assets and true ownership to how communities are shaping gameplay itself.

Finally, we’ll wrap with a critical discussion in “AI in Web3: Use Case or Buzzword?” — where thought leaders like Gökhan (DATS), Christian Thompson (Sui Foundation), Michael Heinrich (0G Labs), Charlie Hu (Bitlayer), and Jason Jiang (CertiK) will unpack the collision of AI and decentralization. From smart contract security to protocol intelligence and beyond, this panel will challenge assumptions and map where the real synergy lies.

Why You Should Attend

As the Web3 and tech worlds grow rapidly, creating meaningful and curated spaces for discussion becomes more crucial. The Networking Breakfast is Hack Season’s answer to this, offering a dedicated time and place where industry leaders debate the future over informal conversations instead of on stage. 

Whether you’re a startup, investor, builder, or simply interested in shaping the future, this is your chance to connect with key industry players in a focused setting free from conference distractions. Don’t miss out—register now!

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

