Parcl Unveils Tokenomics Ahead of PRCL Launch, Allocates 75M Tokens to Point Holders

Solana-based perpetual exchange Parcl (PRCL) unveiled tokenomics ahead of PRCL token launch, marking advancement in the ongoing decentralization efforts in its Ecosystem.

Solana-based perpetual exchange Parcl (PRCL) unveiled tokenomics ahead of the PRCL token launch, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing decentralization efforts within the Parcl ecosystem.

According to the announcement, early adopters of Parcl are set to receive a distribution equivalent to 7.5% of the token supply, amounting to 75 million PRCL tokens. The distribution among Parcl Points holders is part of the Parcl Points Trilogy initiative aimed at expanding the network and recognizing loyalty and consistency. As of now, the snapshot has not been captured, the boosts have not been implemented, and screening for ineligible activity is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the core community will be allocated 0.5% of the total PRCL supply. Additionally, 4 million PRCL tokens, which represent 0.40% of the supply, will be distributed to members of the Homeowners Association (HOA).

The allocation will be tiered based on membership status–”Diamond Hands” refers to members who held an HOA on December 16th and still maintain their membership, while “Common” refers to users who joined the HOA after the Points program began. No further action is required from the HOA community beyond maintaining ownership of the HOA assets in their wallet.

Furthermore, 1 million PRCL tokens, which accounts for 0.10% of the total token supply, will be allocated to eligible Mad Lads. In order to qualify, Mad Lad holders must confirm their holder status within the Parcl Discord. A snapshot of holders will be captured on April 4th.

Apart from that, 28% of the tokens will be reserved within financial department to serve community initiatives, facilitate growth, and offer incentives. Another 28% will be earmarked for early supporters and advisors, while 21% will be designated for core contributors, 15% will be set aside in the treasury to establish an ecosystem fund.

Parcl Elevates Real Estate Trading with Cross-Margined Perpetuals and PRCL Governance Token

Parcl offers support for cross-margined perpetuals trading across different real estate markets. Liquidity providers contribute liquidity to a unified liquidity pool per exchange, assuming trader profit and loss responsibilities while also earning trading fees. The market index prices are derived from price feeds generated by Parcl Labs.

The PRCL token will play a key role in governing specific elements of the protocol and the decentralized trading application. Users will stake the token to vote on important protocol risk parameters and architecture adjustments. It’s anticipated that a governance framework will be implemented by the latter part of the second quarter of 2024.

