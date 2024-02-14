Paradigm Devs Build ‘Leaderless Auction’ Protocol to Tackle Decentralized Crypto Auction Bias

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency auctions, a new protocol has emerged to tackle a persistent challenge – the “last look” problem – where one participant gains an unfair advantage by submitting bids later than others without consequence. To that end, Crypto investment firm Paradigm researchers announced the launch of Leaderless Auction – decentralized auctions without an auctioneer.

Developed as a response to the increasing prevalence of timing games and short-term censorship in decentralized auctions, this protocol seeks to level the playing field for all participants involved. In a leaderless auction, all participants must commit to their bids simultaneously, with any violation leading to an attributable fault.

The core objective of this protocol is to mitigate the “last look” problem, wherein one participant gains an unfair advantage by placing or canceling bids significantly later than others, without incurring any costs.

“I designed a new type of MEV-resistant auction with Dan Robinson, Ludwig and Karthik. We’ve been exploring the emerging intersection of auctions, consensus, and MEV. Our first creation is the Leaderless Auction, a decentralized auction with no auctioneer,” Dave White, a Research Partner at Paradigm said in a tweet on platform X.

According to the team, at the heart of Leaderless Auctions lies a commitment to simultaneous bid submissions from all participants. Any deviation from this commitment results in an attributable fault, ensuring accountability within the auction ecosystem. To safeguard against information leakage, bids are encrypted using threshold encryption techniques, maintaining the integrity of the auction process.

Leaderless Auctions leverage blockchain technology, particularly the Ethereum blockchain, to finalize auction results efficiently. By submitting results to the blockchain, participants can verify outcomes through signature aggregation, ensuring transparency and trust in the auction process.

Leaderless Auctions Advance Fairness in Cryptocurrency Auctions

The protocol operates under specific assumptions, including a predetermined participant set with the most honest actors and reliable message transmission within a fixed timeframe. While acknowledging potential challenges such as network partitions, the protocol incorporates fault penalties to mitigate their impact, thereby minimizing disruptions to the auction mechanism.

To resist unfair practices prevalent in crypto auctions, Leaderless Auctions hold promise across various applications. From enshrining auctions in Ethereum to ensuring fairness in order flow auctions like UniswapX, the protocol offers a versatile solution to address systemic issues in decentralized auction environments.

Prior work in the field has focused on censorship resistance and credible auctions via blockchains. However, the emergence of Leaderless Auctions marks a significant step towards directly tackling the “last look” problem, which has remained largely unaddressed in existing research.

The protocol’s efficacy is exemplified through a detailed problem context, wherein traditional auction setups faced challenges with dishonest proposers exploiting timing advantages to secure favorable bids. By introducing a multi-round approach and enforcing strict time constraints, Leaderless Auctions aims to eliminate the opportunity for unfair advantage, thereby fostering a more equitable auction environment.

