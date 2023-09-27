  • Metaverse Post
  • Pak’s NFT Empire: Worthless Collections and a Plummeting Token
Markets News Report
September 27, 2023

Pak’s NFT Empire: Worthless Collections and a Plummeting Token

by
Published: September 27, 2023 at 1:44 am Updated: September 27, 2023 at 1:44 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Pak’s NFT collection, once worth $90M, now sees a dismal decline, highlighting questions around his actual contribution to the industry.

Investigating the Diminishing Value of Pak’s NFTs and the Decline of the $ASH Token.

Pak's NFT Empire: Worthless Collections and a Plummeting Token

In a world where NFTs have revolutionized digital art trading, the case of the artist known as Pak stands out as a controversial and alarming example.

Despite having sold a record NFT collection for $90 million, today, the entire collection’s trading volume is barely scraping $3,000. It’s a stark reminder of the volatility and unpredictability in the NFT space, and for many, it reveals the grim realities behind Pak’s seemingly successful façade.

Earlier, Pak’s mysterious NFT project generated a staggering $91.8 million in sales on Nifty Gateway, touted as the “largest ever art sale by a living creator.” This immense sale, which was supposed to last 48 hours, was completed in just two hours, underscoring the initial hype and demand surrounding Pak’s art.

However, these impressive figures have plummeted, bringing to light questions and concerns about Pak’s credibility and the true value of his work.

One significant aspect is Pak’s other collections, which reports estimate to amount to around $200-250 million in total mints and sales. Despite these substantial figures, critics argue that Pak’s contributions to the industry are non-existent, accusing him of merely extracting value. The sharp decline in trading volume of his NFT collections and the near disappearance from prominent platforms like Opensea further fuel these criticisms.

Scam $ASH Token

The launch of Pak’s token, $ASH, adds another layer to the debacle. This token has experienced a significant downturn, further eroding the trust and confidence of investors and participants in the NFT space. Critics have pointed to the dismal performance of $ASH as further proof of Pak’s detrimental impact on the market, providing little to no value to the industry while benefiting from substantial sales and mints.

ASH token dump

Critics and industry watchers are now cautioning participants to exercise due diligence and thorough analysis before engaging in the NFT market, especially with artists like Pak whose massive initial sales have not translated to sustained value or contribution to the broader NFT and digital art space.

The unfolding situation surrounding Pak’s NFT collections and the $ASH token serves as a sobering lesson to both artists and investors in the NFT world, highlighting the importance of transparency, authenticity, and long-term value in this burgeoning and often unpredictable market.

The question remains open whether Park was truly a successful artist or simply turned out to be a speculator who skillfully made money on a bull market and naive users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

Web3 Security Incidents Led to $890 Million Losses in Q3 2023: Report

by Victor Dey
September 27, 2023

Kneron Raises $49M to Accelerate AI Deployment for Autonomous Vehicles

by Cindy Tan
September 26, 2023

Oboard Launches OKR Data Management Software for Jira to Fuel Business Intelligence

by Victor Dey
September 26, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 27, 2023

Cloudflare to Deploy NVIDIA GPUs on Edge, Partners with Microsoft and Hugging Face

by Cindy Tan
September 27, 2023

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community

Read More

Read more
Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
News Report Technology
Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
Business News Report Technology
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
Business News Report
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 27, 2023
Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Launches New Industry-First Stake to Mine Crypto Project
Sponsored Markets
Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Launches New Industry-First Stake to Mine Crypto Project
by Gregory Pudovsky
September 27, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.