Ouinex Raises $4M Funding to Expand Crypto and Derivatives Trading Services

Ouinex raised $4 million in funding to enhance the platform's crypto trading services and secure additional regulatory licenses.

Crypto and derivatives trading platform Ouinex announced the successful completion of its seed and first private funding rounds, raising over $4 million to date. The Private 1 round, like the seed round, was exclusively conducted within the Ouinex community, ensuring 100% user involvement in the fundraising process.

Moreover, the funding will be strategically utilized to further develop and enhance the Ouinex platform and secure additional regulatory licenses.

“We are developing a trading platform for active traders and, more specifically, for traders from the tradFi space who haven’t yet leaped crypto trading. While the bear market emptied most Web3 investors’ pockets, our niche audience had their investments exclusively in the equities market, which has been doing great, with no exposure to the crypto market,” Ilies Larbi, CEO of Ouinex told MPost.

“Ouinex was (and still is) an opportunity for them to make their first step into crypto investing. We raised $1.92M through our Seed presale in about one month. Six months later, we reported on our progress to our community and launched the second round of token presale through our Private 1 Round. We raised another $2.2M in less than five days through the same tradFi audience,” he added.

Ouinex sets itself apart from other digital asset trading platforms through its user community-centric approach and innovative features. Unlike typical platforms that reserve early-round discounts for VCs and institutional investors, Ouinex prioritizes its future users, who double as investors. This exclusivity extends to their involvement in platform design, ensuring their specific trading needs are addressed.

Additionally, Ouinex distinguishes itself with its fair and transparent trading environment, lower costs, and innovative cross-margin capabilities.

Ouinex Vision to Bridge the Gap Between TradFi and Web3

Partnering with top tradFi entities, Ouinex aims to develop a Tier 1 trading infrastructure incorporating proven technologies into crypto trading. Significant resources will also be allocated to regulatory approvals, compliance automation, and strategic human resource investments to ensure sustainable growth.

Ouinex’s long-term vision revolves around bridging tradFi with Web3 through its cross-margin feature.

“This feature will allow users to use the value of crypto in their wallet as collateral to open trades on tradFi derivatives. For example, a user holding ETH or BTC can use a portion of these coins to open a trade on Gold, oil, or stocks – all from one platform.Although this feature will be launched during the second stage, it is the main area of focus and the use of funds for us,” said Ouinex’s Ilies Larbi.

Looking ahead, Ouinex plans to conduct one final fundraising round through its token $OUIX, offering its community a chance to deepen their involvement with a 17% discount. Additionally, Ouinex is on the brink of unveiling its desktop platform, a highly anticipated development among its user base.

Regulatory compliance remains a priority for the company, with pending approvals from several jurisdictions expected to be announced soon, further strengthening Ouinex’s position as a trusted and compliant trading platform.

