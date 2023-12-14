Markets News Report
December 14, 2023

ORDI Token Experiences 20% Intraday Surge and Subsequent Decline

by
Published: December 14, 2023 at 7:20 am Updated: December 14, 2023 at 7:20 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 14, 2023 at 7:20 am

In Brief

ORDI token briefly exceeded 62 USDT and then fell back trading at 60.5 USDT, seeing an intraday increase of 19.58%.

ORDI Token Experiences 20% Intraday Surge and Subsequent Decline

The largest BRC-20 token in the Ordinals ecosystem — ORDI experienced a significant price fluctuation recently. According to OKX market data, ORDI briefly surpassed 62 USDT before falling back to 60.5 USDT, marking an intraday increase of nearly 20%.

Over the past month, ORDI token has seen an extraordinary surge in market capitalization. Since November 5, the token’s value has soared by almost 1,000%, reaching a market cap of over $1.1 billion.

Renowned Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr’s recent criticism of the Ordinals feature, labeling it a “scam,” has significantly influenced the cryptocurrency market. This remark notably impacted the price of ORDI.

Following Dashjr’s critical comments, ORDI’s price experienced a sharp decline, falling below 50 USDT to 48.6 USDT. This represented a drop of over 9% in just 15 minutes, illustrating the potent effect of Dashjr’s statements on investor sentiment.

ORDI Price
Source: CoinGecko

The recent price movements of ORDI serve as a textbook example of the inherent volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The token’s surge to over 62 USDT, followed by a quick fallback, is indicative of the rapid shifts that can occur in response to market sentiments and external comments.

The fluctuating journey of ORDI offers crucial insights for investors in the crypto space. It highlights the need for diligence and the importance of staying informed about industry developments and expert opinions. These factors can significantly influence token valuations and should be integral considerations in investment strategies.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Immutable’s zkEVM Blockchain Eliminates Gas Fees to Improve Web3 Player Experience

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories

by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023

Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia

by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023

Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories
News Report Technology
Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories
by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
News Report Technology
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia
Business Markets News Report
CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia
by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023
Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products
News Report Technology
Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.