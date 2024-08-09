Orderly Network To Distribute 60% Of Net Fee Rewards To ORDER Stakers After Genesis

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Orderly Network unveiled the details of its airdrop, enabling token holders to stake ORDER and earn 60% of the network’s net trading fees.

Omnichain liquidity layer Orderly Network (ORDER) announced the details of its upcoming airdrop, which is scheduled for August.

Once the new token is released, token holders will have the option to stake the token and, in return, will collectively get 60% of the network’s net trading fees. Staking incentives will be distributed in USDC upon redemption. To date, the network has accumulated over $8.1 million in net fees.

The earlier and longer a token holder stakes, the greater their potential value accumulation. Additionally, staking ORDER will offer extra rewards to traders using a decentralized exchange (DEX) integrated with Orderly Network and will play a crucial role in determining both trading and market-making rewards in the future.

The token will utilize the OFT Standard, which facilitates the sending, receiving, and composition of assets across multiple blockchains. OFTs employ a mint-and-burn mechanism for cross-chain token transfers, eliminating the need for wrapped assets.

Moreover, it intends to separate into two entities: a developer organization and a foundation responsible for overseeing the protocol. The ORDER token will be central to this strategy, as its utility will be integrated into the platform to foster a flywheel effect, boosting platform adoption and aligning stakeholder interests. Token holders will have governance rights, allowing them to engage in decentralized decision-making. They will also earn Valor, a metric that evaluates each user’s staking position based on amount and duration, and benefit from enhanced trading and market-making rewards through staking.

According to the ORDER tokenomics, 1 billion ORDER tokens will be issued at launch. Of this total, 55% will be allocated for ecosystem development, 20% will go to the Orderly team and advisors, 15% will be assigned to strategic investors, as well as 10% will be kept in the Orderly Foundation treasury. Additionally, 13.3% of the total supply is designated for the airdrop.

1/ $ORDER is coming soon 💜



60% of net fees to stakers in USDC!

Huge benefits for traders & market makers

Omnichain via @LayerZero_Labs OFT Standard

Key role in governance



Read the full details here: https://t.co/sMIWRuaom9 pic.twitter.com/KYdGTaBFEE — Orderly Network (@OrderlyNetwork) August 9, 2024

Orderly Network: What Is It?

Orderly Network combines an orderbook-based trading infrastructure with a liquidity layer that supports spot and perpetual futures order books. In contrast with traditional platforms, it functions as a foundational element within the ecosystem, providing essential services to projects integrated with it.

Recently, it was launched on the Ethereum mainnet, allowing users to trade directly from the base layer. Additionally, its DEX on the Ethereum mainnet now facilitates perpetual contract transactions through Orderly Network.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson