Orderly Network Enables Solana Users To Trade Seamlessly In Combined EVM Super-Ecosystem

In Brief Orderly Network launches an omnichain orderbook for perpetual contracts on Solana, marking the first time its users can access omnichain DeFi trading.

Cloud-based liquidity infrastructure provider Orderly Network announced the launch of its omnichain orderbook for perpetual contracts on the Solana mainnet. This deployment marks the first time Solana users can access omnichain decentralized finance (DeFi) trading, offering over 30 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and 73 trading pairs for perpetual contracts.

“For the first time, via Orderly, Solana users can connect seamlessly to trade memecoin perpetuals directly with EVM-focused participants across more than 30 integrated DEXes,” said Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “All without the need for unnecessary complications like bridging or wrapping. This is how we unlock deep liquidity across all chains while raising the bar for user experience and trading efficiency at speed. This is what we mean when we say we want anyone to be able to trade anything, anywhere,” he added.

Orderly’s mainnet launch on Solana marks the first integration of both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM orders into a single perpetual contracts orderbook. Positioned within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Orderly is the first platform to unite these two blockchain ecosystems, which collectively represent a market capitalization of over half a trillion dollars. Users can now directly leverage token assets from each chain for trading without the need for bridging, wrapping, or additional steps.

Although Solana has seen strong spot trading volumes, the perps trading market has yet to catch up. Perpetual contract volumes on Solana remain considerably lower compared to leading EVM networks, with insufficient liquidity being a major barrier to wider adoption.

How Orderly Network Will Function On Solana?

Orderly Network is a fully chain-agnostic platform that enables users to trade liquid perpetual swap markets in real time. When a trade is executed on Solana, Orderly’s engine layer routes the trade through the orderbook, where it is matched and then sent to the settlement layer for finalization.

With deployments across major EVM chains, such as Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana, Orderly offers access to over 70 markets for traders and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Its launch on the Solana mainnet allows Solana traders to deposit assets and trade with counterparts across all Orderly-supported chains for the first time.

“The mainnet launch of Orderly on Solana is a milestone in delivering a true omnichain experience for perps traders and adds a missing piece of the puzzle in connecting Solana’s onchain landscape with EVM networks via a single unified orderbook,” said Ran Yi. “With Orderly now live on Solana, projects, developers, and traders can tap into a DeFi primitive that will power a broad range of dApps fueled by deep liquidity,” he added.

