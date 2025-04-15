Orderly Launches OmniVault High-Yield Solution For Liquidity Providers

In Brief Orderly Network has introduced OmniVault, a new solution designed to make liquidity provision in DeFi more accessible to everyday users.

Permissionless liquidity infrastructure provider Orderly Network has introduced OmniVault, a new solution designed to make liquidity provision in decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible to everyday users.

With OmniVault, users can passively participate as liquidity providers (LPs) by depositing USDC, gaining exposure to potential returns through diversified market-making strategies. These strategies are managed by experienced third-party providers, aiming to optimize yield generation across multiple blockchain networks supported by the Orderly Network ecosystem.

Additionally, to further support the stability and performance of the system, leading market-making firm Kronos plays a key role in helping secure and enhance returns for participating LPs.

“With BTC volatility driven by shifting US policy and fragmented liquidity across chains, stable yield opportunities are becoming harder to access. Liquidity provision has mostly been limited to whales who can manage risk across multiple ecosystems and complex strategies,” said Arjun Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network, in a statement to Mpost. “OmniVault changes that by allowing traders to deposit from their chain of choice and earn stable, risk-adjusted returns across supported networks. It simplifies access to sustainable yield without the usual friction of managing multiple chains, and ensures that performance is consistent and secure,” he added.

OmniVault aims to provide LPs with competitive returns while minimizing active involvement and risk exposure. The solution enables users to earn passive yield simply by depositing USDC, after which experienced market maker Kronos manages the capital using professional trading strategies.

The system supports deposits across an expanding list of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, offering users flexibility in how they participate.

Kronos Research, a recognized firm specializing in high-frequency trading, quantitative analysis, and liquidity provisioning, is tasked with determining how the assets deposited into Orderly Network’s OmniVault are strategically deployed to generate yield.

OmniVault To Enable Seamless Omnichain Liquidity Provision And Advanced Yield Generation For Retail Users

Scheduled to launch today, OmniVault allows users to deposit stablecoins on any supported blockchain and withdraw their assets on the same or a different chain, offering enhanced flexibility. This feature eliminates the need for users to manually bridge assets, allowing them to leverage native omnichain support.

The introduction of OmniVault will improve the trading experience within the omnichain ecosystem by reducing slippage and narrowing spreads, which ultimately benefits all users.

As Orderly Network’s inaugural user-facing product, OmniVault democratizes liquidity provision, enabling retail participants to engage in advanced market strategies managed by Kronos, moving beyond the exclusive domain of professional market makers and large investors.

Orderly Network has prioritized security, having conducted two independent audits of the smart contracts powering OmniVault, ensuring that users can confidently engage in liquidity provision with a high level of protection.

OmniVault is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable yield generation while enhancing on-chain trading, contributing to increased liquidity and a more streamlined experience across the omnichain ecosystem. This, in turn, will foster wider adoption of decentralized finance by improving user access and market efficiency.

