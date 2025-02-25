Orbs Perpetual Hub Integrates With Xpanse To Deliver Decentralized Derivatives On Mode Network

In Brief Orbs has integrated its Perpetual Hub with Xpanse, enhancing DEX operations on the Mode network by introducing advanced trading capabilities and deeper liquidity for users.

Blockchain infrastructure provider Orbs announced the integration of its Perpetual Hub with the perpetual trading protocol Xpanse. This integration enhances decentralized exchange (DEX) operations on the Mode network by introducing advanced trading capabilities and deeper liquidity for users.

Orbs Perpetual Hub functions as a decentralized abstraction layer designed to improve the efficiency and user experience of on-chain perpetual markets. Built on Orbs’ Layer 3 architecture, it optimizes order execution, enhances liquidity management, and improves capital efficiency—all without relying on centralized intermediaries.

By integrating Perpetual Hub, Xpanse users on the Mode network gain access to improved liquidity and more efficient capital utilization. Xpanse, a decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, provides users with low transaction fees and access to over 340 markets, offering leverage of up to 60x. It incorporates three distinct liquidity models—intent-based, oracle-based, and order book systems—each of which benefits from the added support of Orbs Perpetual Hub.

In addition to its liquidity solutions, Xpanse enhances trading strategies with advanced AI-driven market indicators. These include Viper AI, which predicts directional market trends; Minima/Maxima, which identifies local highs and lows in real time; WaveML, which tracks market trends and inefficiencies; and the Fear & Greed Index, which assesses overall market sentiment. These tools leverage deep learning models to provide traders with more precise market insights.

Orbs Perpetual Hub Integration Enhances Trading Efficiency On Xpanse

The integration of Orbs Perpetual Hub introduces key enhancements to Xpanse, improving trading efficiency through aggregated liquidity pools and more precise order matching. These improvements help reduce trading spreads and minimize slippage, creating a better experience for traders. Utilizing Orbs‘ Layer 3 architecture, the integration ensures secure on-chain settlement, eliminating counterparty risks typically associated with centralized exchanges (CEXs).

With the addition of Orbs Perpetual Hub, Xpanse traders can optimize capital utilization through smart liquidity routing and improved margin management, making leveraged positions more cost-effective. The integration also enhances interoperability with other DeFi protocols, unlocking new possibilities such as cross-chain liquidity aggregation and advanced automated trading strategies.

Perpetual Hub operates on Orbs’ Layer 3 Proof-of-Stake network, which is secured by a decentralized, permissionless validator ecosystem. Orbs strengthens on-chain trading through its suite of Layer 3 solutions, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub. These solutions enable advanced trading functionalities typically found in centralized finance (CeFi), allowing for more complex on-chain order execution and liquidity optimization. By extending smart contract capabilities beyond traditional limitations, Orbs provides high-performance DeFi infrastructure designed to support institutional-grade trading.

