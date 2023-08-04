OpenSea Now Supports Base Network, Launching on August 9

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 2:12 am
In Brief

NFT marketplace OpenSea has announced that it now supports Coinbase’s Base network, which launches on August 9. The network is already open for bridging.

Coinbase organized a multi-week festival to commemorate the network’s launch.


The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has announced that it now supports the Base network. The platform shared the news on its X (former Twitter) profile on August 3.

The Base network was developed by Coinbase, the second-largest U.S. crypto exchange by trading volume. In its Stakeholder Letter released on August 3, the company announced the official launch of the Base blockchain, scheduled for August 9.  

Base is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built on open-source Optimism’s OP Stack. It is now open for bridging, and Coinbase organized a multi-week festival to commemorate the network’s launch. The events will feature on-chain art, music, gaming, and other activities. Along with OpenSea, Coinbase partnered with Coca-Cola and gaming powerhouse Atari to inaugurate Base’s launch.

“Bridge today to get ready and mint an NFT that commemorates you being early, one of the first to teleport to the new internet,” states Onchain Summer Festival’s website.

On a side note, in the description of its official X profile, Coinbase mentions that it has no plans to issue a new network token.

