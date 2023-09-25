OpenAI’s ChatGPT Unveils Major Upgrade, Adds Voice Conversation and Image Chat

by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief OpenAI will be rolling out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT over the next two weeks. These features will only be available to Plus and Enterprise users.

OpenAI today announced that it will be rolling out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. The new features will allow users to have a voice conversation with ChatGPT or chat with the chatbot through images.

The announcement follows claims by Reddit users who claimed that they had gained access to OpenAI’s models and subsequently shared this information on the platform. Redditor FeltSteam described an AI model with the working name of Arrakis, which reportedly allows users to “input any combination of text, audio and video.”

“The new voice capability is powered by a new text-to-speech model, capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech,” Open AI wrote in a blog post. “We collaborated with professional voice actors to create each of the voices. We also use Whisper, our open-source speech recognition system, to transcribe your spoken words into text.”

With the new features, users can engage in a back-and-forth conversation with ChatGPT using their voices. They can also discuss about images with the chatbot. The features will be rolled out over the next two weeks to Plus and Enterprise users.



The voice capability will be coming to iOS and Android as an opt-in while image feature will be available on all platforms.

To start using the voice function, users can head to Settings → New Features on the mobile app and opt “voice conversations”. Next, the user should tap the headphone button found in the top-right corner of the home screen and select their preferred voice from a selection of five different voices.

To converse with ChatGPT through images, the user can tap the photo button to either capture an image or select one. If using iOS or Android, tap the plus button before proceeding. Additionally, they can engage in discussions with multiple images or use them to guide the chatbot.

OpenAI says that image understanding is powered by multimodal GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. These models leverage language reasoning abilities to analyze a diverse array of visual content, encompassing photographs, screenshots and documents containing a combination of text and images.

OpenAI’s partnership with Spotify

Spotify also today announced its AI-powered voice translation feature. The new feature can translate podcasts into different languages, utilizing the podcaster’s original voice.

According to The Verge, this translation feature relies on OpenAI’s voice transcription tool, Whisper, which is able to transcribe English speech and translate various languages into English.

As part of the pilot, the company has teamed up with podcasters Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett to create AI-driven voice translations in languages like Spanish, French, and German for specific catalog episodes and upcoming releases.

“We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify’s mission to unlock the potential of human creativity,” Ziad Sultan, VP of Personalization at Spotify, said in a statement.

Voice-translated episodes from pilot creators will be available worldwide to Premium and Free users.

