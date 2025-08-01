OpenAI Unveils Stargate Norway, Its First European AI Data Center With Plans To Host 100,000 Nvidia GPUs

In Brief OpenAI has launched Stargate Norway, its first European AI data center under the OpenAI for Countries program, aiming to deliver large-scale, renewable-powered AI compute capacity to support developers, researchers, and startups across Norway and Europe.

AI research organisation OpenAI announced the establishment of Stargate Norway, its first AI data center initiative in Europe, launched under the OpenAI for Countries program. Stargate serves as OpenAI’s primary infrastructure platform, supporting its broader goal of making AI widely beneficial.

The initiative emphasizes the role of AI as a transformative technology capable of enhancing productivity, stimulating economic development, and supporting the emergence of new sectors. Expanding large-scale compute infrastructure within Europe is intended to facilitate access to AI resources for a broad range of users, including developers, researchers, and startups throughout Norway and the wider region.

Usage of OpenAI products has seen substantial growth across Europe, with ChatGPT and API services actively employed by millions. In Norway, weekly active ChatGPT users have increased fourfold over the past year, with a significant portion under the age of 35 and a growing community of developers.

Stargate Norway will be developed in partnership with Nscale, a provider of AI infrastructure services with operations in Europe and North America, and Aker, a company with longstanding involvement in the energy and industrial sectors. The data center is to be designed and built by Nscale and is anticipated to be jointly owned through a 50/50 venture between Nscale and Aker.

Stargate Norway Set To Host 100,000 GPUs By 2026

Stargate Norway is projected to provide 230 megawatts of capacity initially, with plans to expand by an additional 290 megawatts. The facility is expected to support deployment of approximately 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs by the end of 2026, with further scaling anticipated in the future. As part of the OpenAI for Countries initiative, OpenAI is positioned to be the initial offtaker, with an option to expand usage over time.

This project represents one of the largest AI infrastructure developments currently planned in Europe. Narvik has been selected as the site due to its access to hydropower, competitively priced energy, favorable climate, and established industrial framework, creating a suitable environment for delivering large-scale, energy-efficient AI compute.

The data center is expected to operate using 100% renewable energy and will feature closed-loop, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems to maximize thermal efficiency. Additionally, excess heat from GPU operations will be repurposed to support low-carbon businesses in the surrounding area.

Aker and Nscale intend to ensure that local AI startups and research institutions in Norway have prioritized access to the infrastructure. Remaining capacity will be extended to both public and private sector organizations across the UK, Nordic countries, and Northern Europe to support regional needs and encourage development of the European AI ecosystem.

OpenAI also plans to engage with Norwegian government officials during its presence in the country to explore possible partnerships focused on increasing AI adoption and supporting Norway’s sovereign AI goals.

This project follows the earlier launch of Stargate UAE and forms part of OpenAI’s broader collaboration with governments and industry partners worldwide. Recent activities include a memorandum of understanding with the UK Government to support AI infrastructure and adoption, a partnership with Estonia’s government for deploying ChatGPT in secondary education, and participation in expressions of interest for AI Gigafactories under EU initiatives. While in early stages, these efforts aim to strengthen Europe’s technological capabilities and advance sovereign AI infrastructure.

