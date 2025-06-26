OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Connectors To Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, And Box, Now Available For Pro Users

In Brief OpenAI has launched connectors for Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, and Box for ChatGPT Pro users, expanding integration options to streamline workflows.

AI research organization, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT connectors for platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, and Box are now accessible to Pro users outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland (CH), and the United Kingdom (UK) in ChatGPT, beyond the deep research.

ChatGPT Connectors serve as integrations that allow ChatGPT to communicate with external applications and data sources, enhancing its capabilities by enabling access to and use of real-time information from multiple platforms.

This update extends the existing availability of connectors for Outlook, Teams, Google Drive, Gmail, and Linear within the deep research, previously available for Plus and Pro users.

The function, initially introduced in beta earlier this year for ChatGPT Team users, is powered by a specialized version of OpenAI’s GPT-4o model. This model can refine its responses by leveraging internal company knowledge, allowing all users within a participating ChatGPT Team workspace to access the model through OpenAI’s ChatGPT applications.

The custom GPT-4o model operates by searching and analyzing internal data potentially relevant to user queries. To facilitate this, OpenAI creates a search index by syncing an encrypted copy of company files and conversations to ChatGPT’s servers.

Administrators of workspaces have the option to develop custom deep research connectors through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which is currently in beta. MCP enables connections to proprietary systems and other applications, allowing teams to search, reason, and take action based on that knowledge alongside web results and pre-built connectors.

Additionally, ChatGPT record mode is available for Team users on macOS. This feature captures meetings, brainstorming sessions, or voice notes, then transcribes the audio, extracts key points, and generates follow-up tasks, plans, or even code snippets.

OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT To Deliver More Contextually Informed Integrations

OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT Connectors represents a strategic effort to integrate ChatGPT more deeply into the suite of software tools used by businesses.

ChatGPT itself is an AI-driven chatbot created by OpenAI, designed to facilitate natural, conversational interactions. It employs sophisticated large language models (LLMs), such as GPT-4o, to produce responses that resemble human communication across text, audio, and image formats.

Recently, OpenAI announced a gradual rollout of a streamlined version of its memory feature to users on the Free plan. This update enables ChatGPT to incorporate both previously saved memory data and recent conversation history, allowing it to generate replies that are more informed by the ongoing context.

