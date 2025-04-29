OpenAI Rolls Out New ChatGPT Features, Expanding Search And Shopping Capabilities

In Brief OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT’s Search with a streamlined shopping experience, improved citations, trending and autocomplete suggestions, and the ability to search via WhatsApp.

Artificial intelligence research organization, OpenAI announced a series of updates to the search and shopping capabilities within its ChatGPT AI chatbot, aiming to enhance users’ experiences.

According to OpenAI, the search feature has quickly become one of the most widely used functions, surpassing over one billion web searches in just the past week—a figure that reflects both growing interest and reliance on AI-assisted information retrieval.

Among the updates, the company is testing new methods to simplify and speed up the shopping process within ChatGPT. Users can now more easily find, compare, and purchase products directly through the chatbot. The new shopping tools feature improved product results, more detailed visual information, updated pricing and reviews, and direct links for purchasing.

OpenAI emphasizes that product selections are made independently and are not paid advertisements. These enhancements are currently being rolled out to Plus, Pro, Free, and even logged-out users globally, with the full rollout expected to complete within a few days.

Additionally, OpenAI has extended ChatGPT’s search functionality to the messaging application WhatsApp. Users can send a message to 1-800-ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478) to receive real-time information, including updated answers and live sports scores. This feature is now available in all regions where ChatGPT operates.

We're excited to announce we’ve launched several improvements to ChatGPT search, and today we’re starting to roll out a better shopping experience.



In another effort to improve user experience, OpenAI introduced an upgrade to citations within ChatGPT. Now, the chatbot can provide multiple references for a single response, giving users broader context and the ability to verify information across different sources. A new highlight feature in the interface also makes it clearer which parts of an answer are connected to specific citations.

Finally, a new trending and autocomplete feature has been added to enhance the speed and efficiency of searches, offering users quick access to popular queries and predictive search suggestions as they type.

OpenAI was established with the mission of ensuring that the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI)—systems that are capable of performing a wide range of tasks at a level equal to or surpassing that of humans—serves the benefit of all humanity.

One of its most recognized innovations is ChatGPT AI chatbot, designed to interpret and produce human-like text based on the information it receives. ChatGPT operates using Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) models, a class of large language models (LLMs) that have been trained on extensive collections of text. This allows the system to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses, offering users interactions that often feel natural and intuitive.

This latest news follows an earlier announcement from OpenAI, where the company revealed enhancements to its GPT-4o model. These updates aim to strengthen the model’s capabilities in problem-solving, deepen its intelligence, and refine its personality.

In addition, OpenAI has recently introduced two new models, o3 and o4-mini, marking an advancement in the capabilities of its reasoning systems.

