OpenAI And Oracle Partner To Add 4.5 GW To Stargate AI Infrastructure, Advancing US Data Center Capacity

In Brief OpenAI has partnered with Oracle to expand its Stargate AI infrastructure by 4.5 gigawatts, supporting over 2 million chips and more than 100,000 US jobs, as part of a broader $500 billion investment to strengthen America’s AI and data center capacity.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI has announced a collaboration with technology company Oracle to develop an additional 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity in the United States as part of its Stargate AI infrastructure initiative. This development contributes to national efforts in technological advancement and industrial growth. The expanded partnership brings the total Stargate capacity under development to more than 5 gigawatts, including the previously announced Stargate I site in Abilene, Texas, and will support over 2 million AI chips.

The initiative aligns with OpenAI’s previously stated commitment to invest $500 billion in 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure within the United States over a four-year period. The company now anticipates surpassing that target, driven by momentum from collaborations with partners such as Oracle and SoftBank.

The additional 4.5 gigawatts of capacity is expected to support substantial job creation across the country. OpenAI estimates the effort will result in over 100,000 roles, including direct full-time data center operations staff, temporary construction workers, and related manufacturing and service sector positions.

OpenAI Expands Stargate Infrastructure As Abilene Facility Begins Operations And Global Partnerships Advance

The Stargate Project is a major US-based AI infrastructure initiative, which aims to invest up to $500 billion through 2029. The project focuses on building tens of gigawatts of compute capacity across multiple data center campuses to power next-generation AI models and bolster America’s leadership in AI.

Construction at the Stargate I facility in Abilene, Texas, is actively progressing, with portions of the site now operational. Oracle began delivering Nvidia GB200 racks last month, and the facility has started supporting early training and inference workloads that contribute to OpenAI’s advanced AI research efforts. The Abilene site has already generated thousands of jobs, with continued expansion expected to create additional opportunities, including specialized positions across more than 20 states.

In parallel, OpenAI’s collaboration with SoftBank is advancing, with ongoing site evaluations and efforts to redesign data center infrastructure to support the demands of next-generation artificial intelligence. These initiatives are intended to enhance the performance and reliability of AI tools available to users.

Over the past six months, growing engagement with the Stargate initiative has influenced the broader scope of OpenAI’s infrastructure strategy. Stargate now encompasses a range of partnerships with organizations such as Oracle, SoftBank, and CoreWeave, as well as international infrastructure investments through the OpenAI for Countries program. Microsoft remains a key provider of cloud services across the Stargate platform.

This infrastructure program reflects OpenAI’s strategic response to the growing global demand for AI capabilities. The development of Stargate is being supported by a combination of private-sector partnerships, governmental collaboration, and investor backing, including policy-level engagement from the White House, which has highlighted the role of AI infrastructure in advancing innovation and national competitiveness.

