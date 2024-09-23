OpenAI Introduces Academy, Plans To Distribute First $1M For New App Development

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OpenAI unveiled Academy for investing in builders and teams that use AI to address issues and bolster economic growth in their communities.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI introduced OpenAI Academy, a new initiative aimed at investing in developers and organizations that utilize AI to address challenges and promote economic growth within their communities. This program recognizes that developers and mission-focused organizations play a vital role in solving pressing local issues, and access to advanced technologies like AI can boost their efforts toward sustainable development.

Many countries have rapidly expanding technology sectors filled with skilled developers and new organizations. However, access to advanced training and technical resources often remains insufficient. By investing in the development of local AI talent, economic growth and innovation can be spurred across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance.

The OpenAI Academy program aims to bridge this gap by providing training and technical guidance. Participants will receive support from OpenAI experts as they leverage AI for their initiatives. Additionally, the program will offer API credits, initially distributing $1 million in credits to enhance access to OpenAI models, enabling them to create and deploy new applications.

It will also promote the establishment of a global network of developers aimed at collaboration, knowledge sharing, and fostering collective innovation. At the same time, it plans to maintain partnerships with philanthropists to support organizations addressing challenges directly within their communities.

OpenAI Expands Global Impact With AI Education And Support Initiatives

OpenAI is dedicated to advancing research and development in artificial general intelligence (AGI) and generative models, gaining recognition for its chatbot technology, ChatGPT.

In the past year, OpenAI has witnessed impacts from investments in AI education, resources, and community building. For instance, KOBI, a winner of the OpenAI prize at The Tools Competition, leverages AI to assist students with dyslexia in learning to read. Similarly, I-Stem, one of the winners of the turn.io Chat for Impact contest, utilizes AI to improve access to content for blind and low-vision individuals in India, facilitating their employment opportunities.

To further assist developers worldwide, it has funded and published a professional translation of the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark, which assesses AGI intelligence, into 14 languages.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson