OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Memory Feature To Free Users, Enhancing Contextual Awareness And Personalization

In Brief A lightweight version of memory improvements is rolling out to Free users, enabling ChatGPT to reference recent conversations alongside saved memories for more personalized responses.

Artificial intelligence research organization, OpenAI announced the phased rollout of a lighter version of its memory enhancements to users on the Free plan. The firm noted that in addition to previously saved memory data, ChatGPT is now capable of referencing recent user conversations to generate responses that are more contextually informed.

Originally introduced in April and made available to Plus and Pro users—with the exception of users in the EEA, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein—this feature marks an expansion of ChatGPT’s ability to utilize historical chats. The tool can draw from a user’s entire conversation history to generate more personalized responses, incorporating prior interactions and expressed interests to enhance its effectiveness in tasks such as writing, advice, and learning.

Beyond previously saved memory entries, ChatGPT now has the ability to incorporate insights from past exchanges, leading to responses that appear more relevant and practically useful. New conversations are designed to integrate with the system’s existing knowledge of prior user interactions, creating a more seamless and individualized experience.

Users maintain control over how ChatGPT uses memory. The option exists to disable referencing of past chats or to turn off memory functionality entirely within the settings. For those who have already opted out of memory, referencing past chats will also be disabled by default. Users may ask the system in chat to adjust what it retains, and for sessions where memory should not be used or influenced, the temporary chat feature is available.

We’re starting to roll out a lightweight version of memory improvements to Free users. In addition to existing saved memories, ChatGPT now references your recent conversations to provide more personalized responses. https://t.co/RZFYUC9JAT https://t.co/O8lubCBNZO — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 3, 2025

OpenAI was founded with the goal of guiding the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI)—systems capable of handling a broad array of tasks at a level comparable to or exceeding that of human performance—in a way that promotes the well-being of all people. Among its most widely known technologies is the ChatGPT AI chatbot, which is designed to analyze input and generate human-like text responses.

In a concurrent announcement, OpenAI confirmed the release of Codex, an AI-powered tool designed to assist with coding, now made available to ChatGPT Plus users along with a set of new usability enhancements. Furthermore, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Sam Altman, indicated via a post on the social media platform X that the organization is preparing to share several important updates during the summer.

