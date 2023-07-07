OpenAI Expands API Access and Embraces Chat Format for GPT-4

OpenAI’s product team made several announcements regarding API access and future developments. The most significant revelation is that all customers who have previously paid for the OpenAI API will now have immediate access to GPT-4, without the need for waiting lists or queues.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

Additionally, starting from the end of July 2023, new developers will also gain access to the API, marking a major step towards democratizing access to OpenAI’s powerful language models. OpenAI plans to gradually increase the request limits to empower developers to build their businesses around the API.

👉 GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can now access plugins and other APIs through the OpenAI API. This expands the possibilities for external GPT applications. https://t.co/c24F7HzERB pic.twitter.com/ap1xoyjQjD — THE DECODER – EVERYTHING AI (@TheDecoderEN) June 14, 2023

As part of this evolution, OpenAI has set a milestone for the old models. On January 4th, 2024, the API for these older models will be disabled, marking the end of an era and signaling a focused dedication to advancing the capabilities of newer iterations.

OpenAI expands access to powerful #GPT4API, bidding farewell to old Completions API models. Embrace the power of Chat Completions API for flexible and specific conversational needs. #OpenAIUpdate https://t.co/clS3HLDPxu — Newsable.ai (@Newsable_ai) July 7, 2023

In addition to these developments, OpenAI announced the launch of a new data center, in collaboration with Microsoft, featuring state-of-the-art Nvidia H100 video cards. This infrastructure investment underscores OpenAI’s commitment to providing robust computational resources to support the growing demands of its AI technologies.

By expanding access and focusing on advancements, OpenAI aims to empower developers, businesses, and users to harness the full potential of language models, fostering a future where AI-driven applications can benefit a wide range of industries and domains.

