OpenAI Expands API Access and Embraces Chat Format for GPT-4

News Report Technology
by
Published: Jul 07, 2023 at 6:00 am Updated: Jul 07, 2023 at 6:00 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

OpenAI’s product team announced that customers will have immediate access to GPT-4 and new developers will gain access starting July 2023.

The expanded accessibility extends beyond GPT-4, with plans to enhance chatbot capabilities.

The team plans to disable older models and launch a new data center with Nvidia H100 video cards.


OpenAI’s product team made several announcements regarding API access and future developments. The most significant revelation is that all customers who have previously paid for the OpenAI API will now have immediate access to GPT-4, without the need for waiting lists or queues.

Additionally, starting from the end of July 2023, new developers will also gain access to the API, marking a major step towards democratizing access to OpenAI’s powerful language models. OpenAI plans to gradually increase the request limits to empower developers to build their businesses around the API.

As part of this evolution, OpenAI has set a milestone for the old models. On January 4th, 2024, the API for these older models will be disabled, marking the end of an era and signaling a focused dedication to advancing the capabilities of newer iterations.

In addition to these developments, OpenAI announced the launch of a new data center, in collaboration with Microsoft, featuring state-of-the-art Nvidia H100 video cards. This infrastructure investment underscores OpenAI’s commitment to providing robust computational resources to support the growing demands of its AI technologies.

By expanding access and focusing on advancements, OpenAI aims to empower developers, businesses, and users to harness the full potential of language models, fostering a future where AI-driven applications can benefit a wide range of industries and domains.

