OKX Announces Listing Of TNSR Token, Enables TNSR-USDT Trading Pair

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief OKX will list Tensor’s TNSR token, enabling trading pair between TNSR and USDT starting today at 3:15 p.m. UTC.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX plans to list TNSR, the native token of a platform aggregator for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain called Tensor. OKX will enable trading pairs between TNSR and USDT starting today at 3:15 p.m. UTC.

Deposits for TNSR tokens will become available at 4:00 a.m. UTC, effective today. Withdrawals for TNSR tokens will be enabled starting at 3:15 p.m. UTC on April 9th. The total supply of TNSR tokens stands at 1 billion units.

Tensor Protocol operates as a smart contract autonomous protocol, leveraging the Solana blockchain. It can be used by NFT marketplaces to link its users with other buyers, sellers, and collectors in the ecosystem.

Tensor NFT Marketplace, Backed by Placeholder VC, Introduces TNSR Token

As an NFT marketplace serving traders, Tensor integrates refined functionalities, encompassing candlestick charts, real-time data and automated market-making (AMM) pools tailored for NFTs, facilitating collection-wide bids and market-making orders. The marketplace provides deep liquidity on Solana and offers access to over 30,000 NFT collections. Additionally, the platform provides incentives to its users.

In 2023, Tensor raised $3 million in seed round funding from Alliance DAO, Solana Ventures, Big Brain Holdings, and Placeholder VC, among other investors. By January, the marketplace had exceeded an annual cumulative trading volume of $140 million.

The marketplace recently introduced the TNSR token, although it has not yet disclosed specific details about any airdrop. Additionally, it is expected to provide further information about the token’s release in the near future.

The TNSR token empowers holders to engage in the governance of protocols managed by the Tensor Foundation. Thus far, Tensor protocols have facilitated the trading of Solana NFTs valued at over $2 billion.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson