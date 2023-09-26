Oboard Launches OKR Data Management Software for Jira to Fuel Business Intelligence

by Victor Dey by Victor Dey In Brief Oboard’s ‘OKR Board for Jira’ aims to empower businesses to establish, oversee and report on data driven Objectives and Key Results directly within Atlassian’s Jira.

Software company Oboard, today unveiled its latest product platform, ‘OKR Board for Jira.’ The tool aims to empower businesses to establish, oversee and report on data driven OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) directly within Atlassian’s project tracking platform, Jira.



The company asserts that the solution has already garnered attention from industry giants such as Volkswagen, Panasonic, Best Buy, Ericsson and Pfizer.

Oboard said that the new data management product streamlines the process of OKR adoption. Its transparent OKR management system empowers teams to establish, monitor, and manage Objectives and Key Results while generating progress reports through a single dashboard.



Additionally the company said that this can be accomplished without the need for additional external apps or components outside of the Atlassian ecosystem, eliminating the hassle of transferring files between platforms.



“A problem with standalone tools is that your tasks and OKRs are separate — If you want to link the two, you need to constantly move data back and forth between softwares,” Viktor Grekov, founder of Oboard, told Metaverse Post. “With ‘OKR Board for Jira’, that’s entirely automated. This allows business teams to save time on reporting and focus on what really matters: completing their tasks and achieving their goals.”

The platform is available on the Atlassian Marketplace. Additionally, the company offers a free OKR solution for Confluence, Atlassian’s collaborative workspace solution, as well as for the Salesforce CRM.

Streamlining Data Management in Jira for Better Productivity

Oboard’s Grekov said that users would be able to bridge the gap between strategy and execution within a single view by linking Jira tasks and epics to OKRs, which are automatically updated as tasks are completed. He asserts that this functionality enhances teams’ understanding of how their work contributes to the company’s success, thereby boosting engagement and motivation.

Businesses can also tailor their OKR structures through the data platform to align with their workflow, assigning OKRs to specific units or teams, each with customizable settings, permissions, and reporting filters.

“You know what tasks need to be done and you know what goals you’re hoping to achieve. What businesses really struggle with is tying those two things together. With ‘OKR Board, each task can be assigned a set weight, which determines how significant they are towards achieving a goal, and progress is updated automatically as these issues are completed within Jira,” explained Grekov.

Oboard said that the platform’s Cross-project OKR Roadmap feature, enables progress to be synchronized across all teams and departments, with changes instantaneously reflected in reports and analytics.

“Our API enables data to be exported outside of the OKR Board tool for reporting purposes and data to be pulled from any third-party business intelligence system to update key results,” Grekov told Metaverse Post. “It gives businesses the freedom to implement OKR management without having to sacrifice their preferred systems and softwares.”



The company said design and printing company Vista, recently inculcated the OKR Board to integrate every step of the OKR framework into its preferred platform, eliminating the need for manual tracking and therefore simplifying the process.

What’s next for Oboard?

Oboard’s Grekov revealed to Metaverse Post that the company plans to integrate the new data management platform with Miro, MS Teams and Slack.



“We will be adding custom fields that let each user add unique attributes to their OKRs, such as categories, tags, or additional details and implementing additional reporting such as individual performance and health checks,” added Grekov. “We are also working to launch the standalone Oboard app, a complete outcome management platform that won’t force entire companies to use the same ecosystem. Whether departments want to use Jira, Salesforce or something else, that will be entirely their choice.”

