Oasis Network Reveals 2024 Roadmap, Focus on Deeper Integration with Ethereum Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Private computing network Oasis Network unveiled its roadmap for 2024, outlining plans for deeper integration with the Ethereum ecosystem, enhancing both the developer and user experiences. Additionally, the network aims to bolster security and resilience while improving runtime and storage performance.

As a key component of its 2024 roadmap, Oasis Network is set to establish a more robust integration with the Ethereum ecosystem. In the initial quarters of the year, Q1 and Q2, specific initiatives include Foundry support, enhancements to the Oasis TypeScript client, and other developments. Later in the year, Oasis Network aims to introduce a Metamask Snap, incorporate Ethers-rs support, and introduce a Remix plugin catering to encrypted transactions on Sapphire.

To enhance Ethereum compatibility with Oasis Sapphire, engineers will focus on refining aspects such as msg.sender semantics, facilitating support for multiple outstanding transactions in the transaction pool, introducing trace support for local debugging, and other related improvements.

In the latter part of the year, Oasis Network engineers intend to investigate the validation of its consensus layer state transitions on Ethereum through execution proofs. This validation process aims to enhance Oasis Network security, and as a consequential benefit, it will gain the capability to trustlessly and more efficiently relay messages to Ethereum.

Oasis Network Strategic Advancements

Oasis Network engineering team will focus on enhancing lower-level aspects of the network by investigating support for other Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technologies, including Intel TDX, NVIDIA TEE, and Amazon Nitro Enclaves. TEE advancements prove valuable for its runtimes requiring the execution of more intricate logic, whether on or off the chain.

The blockchain engineering team also plans to maintain its emphasis on improving runtimes, with a specific focus on performance enhancements aimed at optimizing the Merkle trie storage database and the runtime storage protocol that will allow it to enhance overall network efficiency.

Founded in 2018, the Oasis Protocol is a decentralized and open-source blockchain platform that prioritizes privacy, scalability, and versatile blockchain infrastructure. It provides tools for confidential computation, facilitating the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) with a focus on privacy.

Recently, Oasis Network entered into a collaboration with the South Korean game publisher Com2uS, aiming to bolster the company’s Web3 gaming infrastructure as part of its expansion strategy into the Japanese market. As a game-centric blockchain it has also previously collaborated with notable entities such as SoftBank, Sega, and Ubisoft.

As Oasis Network pursues an ambitious roadmap for this year, its strategic advancements and plans position it at the forefront of the evolving landscape for blockchains.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson