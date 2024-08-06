NX Finance Surpasses $10M In TVL, Unveiling Plans To Launch Gold Mining Strategy

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief NX Finance announced that it has recorded $10 million in TVL, and plans to launch Gold Mining Strategy, with new campaign and Xcellerator.

Yield aggregator NX Finance, operating on the Solana blockchain, announced that it has achieved a milestone of $10 million in total value locked (TVL). This achievement was reached along with its integration protocols. In particular, NX Finance has partnered with several cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Jupiter and Backpack, and forged collaborations with Mad Lads, The Vault, Pyth Network, and Switchboard.

The platform also plans to launch a leveraged Gold Mining Strategy (GMS) soon, with more details to be released in the coming week along with introducing a new campaign and the Xcellerator boost.

GMS provides an opportunity for borrowers and lenders to increase their profits through point farming pools. Lenders will earn considerable interest, while borrowers will receive all the points, meeting the high demand in the pre-market and benefiting both parties.

The Xcellerators are point boosters that allow users to increase their points. Currently, NX Finance offers users a 5% boost for one month, along with a customized avatar. Additionally, there is a 20% boost available to POAP holders for one week, available starting this week.

We made it Fam! It's 10M milestone!

​

But we are still early.

​

Don't forget about our ultimate DREAM – becoming the yield layer in Solana, achieving everything leverage within the ecosystem.

​

SPOILER ALERT 🚨

– More details about Gold Mining Strategy (GMS) will be released in… pic.twitter.com/4G5YzEtD51 — NX Finance ⚖️ (@NX_Finance) August 2, 2024

NX Finance Launches Point Adventure Campaign, Enabling Participants To Earn Vault Points

NX Finance represents a yield layer on the Solana blockchain, offering yield leveraging and point farming strategies. It helps individuals optimize their returns based on specific financial goals, providing user-centric financial solutions. These services are tailored to accommodate various risk preferences and investment objectives, allowing users to improve their returns.

Furthermore, it offers up to 10x yield leveraging on premium interest-bearing assets and up to 10x point leveraging for airdrop farmers. Lenders can deposit SOL or USDC without the need for active management and receive additional yield with their principal protected.

The project initiated the Point Adventure campaign in June, and it is currently ongoing. This campaign enables participants to earn vault points by utilizing any product on the NX Finance platform. Additional points can be earned through the referral system, teamwork, and other activities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson