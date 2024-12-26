ZEROBASE Goes Live In Beta, Enabling Stablecoin Staking And Introducing TVL Team Competition

In Brief ZEROBASE has announced the beta launch, marking the first phase of public testing for its ZKP network, allowing users to stake stablecoins with an APY of up to 45.5% and earn ZEROBASE tokens.

Real-time zero-knowledge (ZK) prover network, ZEROBASE, has announced the beta launch, marking the first phase of limited public testing for its advanced decentralized zero-knowledge proof network. Users can now stake USDT/USDC with an APY of up to 45.5% and earn future-redeemable ZEROBASE tokens. Additionally, they can track earnings in real time, accumulate ZB points for potential future airdrops, and deposit or withdraw funds at any time.

In addition, ZEROBASE has initiated a Total Value Locked (TVL) Team Competition, which is currently running and will conclude at 9:08 AM EST on January 13th. The competition is open to all, but only team leaders by invitation can participate. The minimum deposit is 10 USDT/USDC, and eligible assets include USDT/USDC on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Avalanche. Teams that meet TVL thresholds will unlock additional rewards. 50% of the total prize pool will be allocated to the top 10 team leaders, while the other 50% will be distributed among the top 10 teams’ members based on their contributions to the team’s total score.

In order to join the Beta Launch, users can click on the team invitation link, which can be obtained from the team leader. Afterward, they should visit the ZEROBASE event page, connect their wallets, enter their deposit amount to participate in staking, and generate their own invitation code or link to invite others and earn a 10% commission reward.

For users who choose to join without a team, they are still encouraged to visit the ZEROBASE event page, connect their wallet, enter their deposit amount to stake, and create an invitation link to invite more users, earning the same 10% commission reward.

What Is ZEROBASE And How Does Its Staking Mechanism Work?

The ZEROBASE staking mechanism is a system of incentives and constraints that ensures the security and reliability of prover nodes during the generation of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs).

Key advantages of ZEROBASE include a hybrid revenue model offering high returns, which provides users with diverse income streams and favorable annualized return rates. It supports a USD-based model and allows for leveraging. Additionally, the platform ensures risk control and price stability through internal ZKPs, which guarantee compliance, structured products, multi-leg strategies, and asset backing with stablecoin pegging. ZEROBASE also collaborates with four major liquidity funds, using quantitative analysis and portfolio performance metrics to dynamically allocate funds, thereby optimizing returns and minimizing risks. The platform further employs real-time fund adjustment mechanisms to amplify gains in bull markets while protecting assets with hedging strategies during bear markets.

Another advantage is the internal verification and compliance mechanism. ZEROBASE utilizes ZKP technology to verify the authenticity of internal operations within exchanges, ensuring transparency and preventing misuse of funds. Users can independently verify the accuracy and compliance of internal transactions, avoiding “black-box” operations and safeguarding their assets.

Moreover, ZEROBASE provides flexibility across different market cycles, offering enhanced returns during bull markets while protecting value in bear markets.

ZEROBASE network is built for speed, decentralization, and regulatory compliance. The platform generates ZK proofs in just a few hundred milliseconds and ensures fast, decentralized consensus through its HUB ring-wake mechanism, making it suitable for large-scale commercial applications. Recently, the project raised $5 million in funding to further develop its capabilities, with support from notable investors. Among them are Binance Labs, Lightspeed Faction, Dao5, Matrix Partners, IDG, Symbolic Capital, and others.

